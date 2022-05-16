Read news from:
PM to parliament: ‘Sweden can be best defended from within Nato’

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson launched Sweden's big decision day for Nato membership on Monday, with a speech to parliament that spelled out why the country needed to make the historic shift.

Published: 16 May 2022 11:48 CEST
Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson speaking in parliament on Monday. Photo: TT

Speaking at the start of a three-hour parliamentary debate, Andersson acknowledged that joining Nato represented a “historic change in our country’s security policy approach”, and that neutrality and non-alignment had been beneficial for Sweden. 

“This is not a decision that you make easily, but despite fact that non-alignment in its various forms has served Sweden well for 200 years, it is my judgement that it is not going to serve Sweden as well in the future,” she said. 

“There are so many things in Sweden that are worth defending, and Sweden can be best defended within Nato.”

After the debate, Andersson is due to meet with her ministers to take the formal decision to join the alliance, with the application to be delivered to Nato’s headquarters in Brussels by Sweden’s Ambassador to the alliance, either today or early this week. 

In her speech, Andersson underlined that Article 5, the mutual defence clause at the core of the Nato alliance did not only mean that other countries would come to Sweden’s aid if it were attacked, but also meant that Sweden would not be able to remain passive if allies were invaded. 

What would not change, she promised, was Sweden’s ability to pursue an independent foreign policy focused on equality, democracy, human rights, and nuclear disarmament. 

Sweden, like Norway and Denmark, would soon declare that as a Nato member, it does not want to host nuclear weapons or permanent Nato bases on its territory. 

Swedish speakers can read Magdalena Andersson’s speech here

READ ALSO: 

The Moderate Party’s leader, Ulf Kristersson, toned down his past criticism of the Social Democrats’ longstanding opposition to Nato membership, instead praising Andersson for the way she has managed the process. 

“I would like to convey my appreciation to Magdalena Andersson,” he said. “We have had regular contact and discussed the consequences for Sweden of the new security policy situation and I have placed great value on those discussions.” 

Concerning Russia, he said he wanted to repeat the words of Sauli Niinistö, Finland’s President: “Putin, look at yourself in the mirror. It is you who has caused this.” 

Nooshi Dadgostar, leader of the Left Party, the party that most staunchly opposes Nato membership, complained that Sweden’s decision-making process had been rushed and undemocratic. 

“It’s deeply serious that voters have neither been able to give their opinion on this in a referendum or in an election,” she said. “This undermines the legitimacy of the decision. This process is a betrayal of the voters. The decision has been taken over the top of voters’ heads.” 

Sweden’s debate started one hour after a similar parliamentary debate in Finland, after which, unlike in the Swedish parliament, a vote will be taken on Nato membership. 

“Our security environment has fundamentally changed,” Finland’s prime minister, Sanna Marin, told parliament at the start of the session. “The only country that threatens European security, and is now openly waging a war of aggression, is Russia.”

An overwhelming majority of Finland’s 200 MPs — at least 85 percent — back the decision to join Nato after Marin’s Social Democratic Party on Saturday said it was in favour of joining.

Speaker of parliament Matti Vanhanen said “over 150 requests to speak were made” and the vote was not expected to take place on Monday.

Public opinion is also strongly in favour of membership. According to recent polls, the number of Finns who want to join the alliance has risen to more than three-quarters, almost triple the level seen before the war in Ukraine began on February 24.

Finland, which shares a 1,300-kilometre (800-mile) border with Russia, was invaded by the Soviet Union in 1939.

Finns put up a fierce fight during the bloody Winter War, but were ultimately forced to cede a huge stretch of their eastern Karelia province in a peace treaty with Moscow.

Sweden to join Nato: ‘We are leaving one era and entering another”

Sweden on Monday officially announced it will apply for Nato membership as a deterrent against Russian aggression, entering a "new era" as it reverses two centuries of military non-alignment.

Published: 16 May 2022 15:33 CEST
In a joint press conference held with Ulf Kristersson, leader of the opposition Moderate Party, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said joining the alliance would act as a deterrent against Russian aggression. 

“The government has decided to inform Nato that Sweden wants to become a member of the alliance,” Andersson told reporters a day after neighbouring Finland made a similar announcement.

“We are leaving one era and beginning another,” she said, adding that Sweden’s Nato ambassador would “shortly” inform Nato.

Ulf Kristersson, whose party has long supported membership of the alliance, said that he wanted to put party political differences aside to support the government in its decision.  

“There are many major issues where we think differently, but we are going to take a joint responsibility for the process of taking Sweden into Nato,” he said. 

Sweden and Finland have both expressed a desire to act in lockstep on Nato membership and submit their applications jointly.

“We expect it shouldn’t take more than a year” for the alliance’s 30 members to unanimously ratify Sweden’s membership application, Andersson said.

The announcement was expected after her Social Democratic party on Sunday backed membership, in a dramatic turnaround after having opposed the idea since the birth of the Western military alliance.

It came after a debate in parliament in which all parties apart from the Green Party and Left Party spoke in favour of Sweden joining the alliance.  

“It is now clear that there is a broad majority in Sweden’s parliament for Sweden joining Nato,” she said. 

After Sweden’s announcement, Denmark, Norway and Iceland published a joint statement in which they promised to Sweden “by all means necessary” if the country is attacked in the gap between application and admission to the alliance. 

“Should Finland or Sweden be victims of aggression on their territory before obtaining Nato membership, we will assist Finland and Sweden by all means necessary,” the three countries said. “We immediately initiate preparations in order to effectuate these security assurances.”

Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, said on Monday that Sweden and Finland joining Nato did not represent a direct threat to Russia’s interests, but he said that if Nato began to site equipment on their territories, Russia would have to respond. 

“Russia has no problems with these states (Finland, Sweden). There is no immediate threat to Russia,” he said at a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation, which groups Russia with Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

“But the expansion of military infrastructure into this territory would certainly provoke our response,” he said.  

Sweden’s defence minister Peter Hultqvist is flying to Washington on Monday, where he will meet his counterpart Lloyd Austin.

