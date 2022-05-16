Sweden’s Nato bid ‘no immediate threat to Russia’, says Putin

Speaking at a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation, which groups Russia with Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, Putin seemed to tone down the threats to Sweden and Finland which have come in recent days from Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and from his spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

“Russia has no problems with these states. There is no immediate threat to Russia,” he said at a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation, which groups Russia with Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. “But the expansion of military infrastructure into this territory would certainly provoke our response.”

Sweden on Monday announced its intention to apply to join Nato, a day after a similar decision from Finland. In Sweden’s case, the decision brings an end to 200 years of various forms of non-alignment.

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned earlier on Monday that the two countries’ decisions to join the Nato military alliance were serious mistakes and that Moscow would take measures.

“This is another grave mistake with far-reaching consequences,” he told Russian news agencies. “The general level of military tensions will increase. It is a pity that common sense is being sacrificed for some phantom ideas about what should be done in the current situation.”

Ryabkov said the two countries’ security would not strengthen as a result of the move and that Moscow would take measures.

“They should have no illusions that we will just put up with this,” he said.

Moscow has already warned Finland, with which it shares a 1,300 kilometre (800 mile) border, that it would take “reciprocal steps”.

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto spoke with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Saturday about the country’s application for Nato membership.

The Kremlin said Putin viewed any end to Finland’s military neutrality as a “mistake”. Finland announced its intention to join Nato on Sunday as Sweden’s ruling party said it backed membership, paving the way for a joint application.