NATO

Sweden’s Nato bid ‘no immediate threat to Russia’, says Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Sweden and Finland joining Nato represented "no immediate threat to Russia", but that if Nato begins to site military infrastructure on their territories Russia would respond.

Published: 16 May 2022 10:08 CEST
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization in Moscow. Photo: Alexander Nemenov/AFP

Speaking at a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation, which groups Russia with Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, Putin seemed to tone down the threats to Sweden and Finland which have come in recent days from Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and from his spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. 

“Russia has no problems with these states. There is no immediate threat to Russia,” he said at a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation, which groups Russia with Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. “But the expansion of military infrastructure into this territory would certainly provoke our response.” 

Sweden on Monday announced its intention to apply to join Nato, a day after a similar decision from Finland. In Sweden’s case, the decision brings an end to 200 years of various forms of non-alignment. 

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned earlier on Monday that the two countries’ decisions to join the Nato military alliance were serious mistakes and that Moscow would take measures.

“This is another grave mistake with far-reaching consequences,” he told Russian news agencies. “The general level of military tensions will increase. It is a pity that common sense is being sacrificed for some phantom ideas about what should be done in the current situation.”

Ryabkov said the two countries’ security would not strengthen as a result of the move and that Moscow would take measures.

“They should have no illusions that we will just put up with this,” he said.

Moscow has already warned Finland, with which it shares a 1,300 kilometre (800 mile) border, that it would take “reciprocal steps”.

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto spoke with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Saturday about the country’s application for Nato membership.

The Kremlin said Putin viewed any end to Finland’s military neutrality as a “mistake”. Finland announced its intention to join Nato on Sunday as Sweden’s ruling party said it backed membership, paving the way for a joint application.

Swedish PM and opposition leader announce decision to join Nato

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has announced her government's decision to take Sweden into Nato, ending two centuries of military non-alignment.

Published: 16 May 2022 15:33 CEST
In a joint press conference held with Ulf Kristersson, leader of the opposition Moderate Party, Andersson said joining the alliance would act as a deterrent against Russian aggression. 

“The government has decided to inform Nato that Sweden wants to become a member of the alliance,” Andersson told reporters a day after neighbouring Finland made a similar announcement.

“We are leaving one era and beginning another,” she said, adding that Sweden’s Nato ambassador would “shortly” inform Nato.

Ulf Kristersson, whose party has long supported membership of the alliance, said that he wanted to put party political differences aside to support the government in its decision.  

“There are many major issues where we think differently, but we are going to take a joint responsibility for the process of taking Sweden into Nato,” he said. 

Sweden and Finland have both expressed a desire to act in lockstep on Nati membership and submit their applications jointly.

“We expect it shouldn’t take more than a year” for the alliance’s 30 members to unanimously ratify Sweden’s membership application, Andersson said.

The announcement was expected after her Social Democratic party on Sunday backed membership, in a dramatic turnaround after having opposed the idea since the birth of the Western military alliance.

It came after a debate in parliament in which all parties apart from the Green Party and Left Party spoke in favour of Sweden joining the alliance.  

“It is now clear that there is a broad majority in Sweden’s parliament for Sweden joining Nato,” she said. 

After Sweden’s announcement, Denmark, Norway and Iceland published a joint statement in which they promised to Sweden “by all means necessary” if the country is attacked in the gap between application and admission to the alliance. 

“Should Finland or Sweden be victim of aggression on their territory before obtaining Nato membership, we will assist Finland and Sweden by all means necessary,” the three countries said. “We immediately initiate preparations in order to effectuate these security assurances.”

Russia’s president Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Sweden and Finland joining Nato did not represent a direct threat to Russia’s interests, but he said that if Nato began to site equipment on their territories, Russia would have to respond. 

“Russia has no problems with these states (Finland, Sweden). There is no immediate threat to Russia,” he said at a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation, which groups Russia with Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

“But the expansion of military infrastructure into this territory would certainly provoke our response.” he said.  

Sweden’s defence minister Peter Hultqvist is flying to Washington on Monday, where he will meet his counterpart Lloyd Austin.

