OPINION: We should mourn the passing of Sweden’s neutrality
As Sweden prepares to join Nato, we should mourn the gradual passing of a neutral voice in global affairs, says David Crouch
Published: 17 May 2022 08:59 CEST
Olof Palme, when he was education minister in 1968, marches against the Vietnam War side by side with Nguyen Tho Chyan, the North Vietnamese ambassador to Moscow. Photo: TT
OPINION: Racism doesn’t get much more obvious than Sweden’s refugee bias
When you look at Sweden's reception of Ukrainian refugees, it's clear that what was good enough for poor Muslims from Syria, is not considered good enough for white Christians from Ukraine, notes Stockholm University Professor Christian Christensen.
Published: 13 May 2022 13:45 CEST
