Sweden and Finland to submit bids to join Nato on Wednesday

“I’m happy we have taken the same path and we can do it together,” Andersson said on Tuesday during a joint press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto. “It is a sign of strength and a sends a strong signal that we stand united to face the future.”
Niinistö said that he hoped for a quick ratification process from Nato’s 30 existing members, adding that he was certain that “constructive dialogue” with Turkey could help overcome its objections to the two countries joining.
Member comments
