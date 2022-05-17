Sweden and Finland to submit bids to join Nato on Wednesday

“I’m happy we have taken the same path and we can do it together,” Andersson said on Tuesday during a joint press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto. “It is a sign of strength and a sends a strong signal that we stand united to face the future.”

The two leaders will travel on Thursday to Washington where they will meet with US President Joe Biden.

At the press conference, Niinistö said that the two countries’ move towards joining Nato had begun in December, when Russia sought to establish a new system of spheres of influence that would have barred Sweden and Finland from membership of Nato.

“December last year marked the start of a train of events which has revolutionised our security environment. It forced us to reassess our security politics,” he said.

“Until then, we had thought that our position of military non-alignment gave more stability to the Baltic. After Russia said that we could not become members of Nato, it meant that if we didn’t act, people would have thought later that we were military non-aligned because we had no choice.” That both countries had in such short time managed to carry out such a significant shift in security policy, was, he said “a triumph for democracy”.