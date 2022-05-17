Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

NATO

Swedish foreign minister signs Nato application

Sweden's foreign minister, Ann Linde, signed the country's application to join the Nato security alliance on Tuesday, with the document to be submitted together with those of Finland to Nato's headquarters in Brussels later this week.

Published: 17 May 2022 10:07 CEST
Swedish foreign minister signs Nato application
Sweden's foreign minister, Ann Linde, signs the country's Nato application in Stockholm on Tuesday. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

“It feels momentous, fateful, and that we have ended up doing what I believe is best for Sweden,” Linde said as she signed the document in front of photographers in the offices of Sweden’s foreign ministry. 

It has yet to be confirmed when Sweden’s ambassador to Nato, Axel Wernhoff, will pass the document to the alliance’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at its headquarters in Brussels.

Finland’s President Sauli Niinistö is currently on a state visit to Sweden, and will make a speech to the parliament at midday titled, “a responsible, strong and stable Nordic region”, before meeting Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson at Adelcrantzska huset. 

Here is how the Nato application process will work: 

  1. The application is submitted in the form of a letter signed by the applicant country’s foreign minister. 
  2. The letter is discussed by representatives of the Nato member states, probably by their Nato ambassadors at a meeting called as soon as the application comes in. Nato then takes a decision, probably the same day, to begin accession negotiations. 
  3. The discussion will be led by Bettina Cadenbach, Nato’s deputy Secretary-General and is expected to take just one day. 
  4. Nato publishes a report where it states that the countries meet the requirements for a Nato country, which includes a new letter from the applicant country’s foreign minister stating that the country understands the requirements and still wishes to pursue membership. 
  5. The Nato ambassadors vote to sign an accession protocol. According to Nato, these stages should be complete within two weeks. 
  6. When the protocol has been signed by all countries, the country becomes an “invited member” which has the right to partake in all Nato meetings, but does not yet have voting rights. 
  7. The protocol is sent to the 30 member states for a final acceptance by their parliaments or governments. Different countries have difference requirements, with some requiring a parliamentary vote and others requiring only a decision from the government. This stage can take at least six months, but is likely to be accelerated for Finland and Sweden. 
  8. When all countries have accepted the application, and the country’s joining Nato have voted the protocol through their parliaments and signed it, the country becomes a Nato member state. 

(Source: TT) 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

BREAKING

Sweden to join Nato: ‘We are leaving one era and entering another”

Sweden on Monday officially announced it will apply for Nato membership as a deterrent against Russian aggression, entering a "new era" as it reverses two centuries of military non-alignment.

Published: 16 May 2022 15:33 CEST
Sweden to join Nato: 'We are leaving one era and entering another''

In a joint press conference held with Ulf Kristersson, leader of the opposition Moderate Party, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said joining the alliance would act as a deterrent against Russian aggression. 

“The government has decided to inform Nato that Sweden wants to become a member of the alliance,” Andersson told reporters a day after neighbouring Finland made a similar announcement.

“We are leaving one era and beginning another,” she said, adding that Sweden’s Nato ambassador would “shortly” inform Nato.

Ulf Kristersson, whose party has long supported membership of the alliance, said that he wanted to put party political differences aside to support the government in its decision.  

“There are many major issues where we think differently, but we are going to take a joint responsibility for the process of taking Sweden into Nato,” he said. 

Sweden and Finland have both expressed a desire to act in lockstep on Nato membership and submit their applications jointly.

“We expect it shouldn’t take more than a year” for the alliance’s 30 members to unanimously ratify Sweden’s membership application, Andersson said.

The announcement was expected after her Social Democratic party on Sunday backed membership, in a dramatic turnaround after having opposed the idea since the birth of the Western military alliance.

It came after a debate in parliament in which all parties apart from the Green Party and Left Party spoke in favour of Sweden joining the alliance.  

“It is now clear that there is a broad majority in Sweden’s parliament for Sweden joining Nato,” she said. 

After Sweden’s announcement, Denmark, Norway and Iceland published a joint statement in which they promised to Sweden “by all means necessary” if the country is attacked in the gap between application and admission to the alliance. 

“Should Finland or Sweden be victims of aggression on their territory before obtaining Nato membership, we will assist Finland and Sweden by all means necessary,” the three countries said. “We immediately initiate preparations in order to effectuate these security assurances.”

Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, said on Monday that Sweden and Finland joining Nato did not represent a direct threat to Russia’s interests, but he said that if Nato began to site equipment on their territories, Russia would have to respond. 

“Russia has no problems with these states (Finland, Sweden). There is no immediate threat to Russia,” he said at a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation, which groups Russia with Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

“But the expansion of military infrastructure into this territory would certainly provoke our response,” he said.  

Sweden’s defence minister Peter Hultqvist is flying to Washington on Monday, where he will meet his counterpart Lloyd Austin.

SHOW COMMENTS