Swedish word of the day: liga
You may have this word in your native language or recognise it from football leagues such as the German Bundesliga or Spain's La Liga. Liga has a similar meaning in Swedish, too, with one crucial difference.
Published: 17 May 2022 11:10 CEST
Don't get this confused with the similarly-spelt word "ligga", which means "lie down" or "have sex". Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond
Swedish word of the day: skärgård
You don't have to spend long in Sweden to hear the word skärgård, especially if you live in cities like Stockholm or Gothenburg where the population relocate to the nearby skärgård every summer. Where does the word come from?
Published: 9 May 2022 12:50 CEST
