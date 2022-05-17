For members
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
School attack trial, Turkish resistance, and Sweden to join Nato: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 17 May 2022 07:27 CEST
The 16-year-old boy who carried out a stabbing attack at a school in Kristianstad in January goes on trial today. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Nato, Nato, and more Nato: Find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 16 May 2022 08:08 CEST
