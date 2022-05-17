US assault ship on way to Stockholm to ensure ‘security and stability’

The 257 metre long warship is on its way to Stockholm, although authorities are concerned that it’s too big for the harbour, DN reports.

“We’ll have to see if she’ll fit in the harbour, she’s so large she might have to moor outside,” Rebecca Landberg, marine head of communications, told DN.

The Kearsarge is part of a US Navy Amphibious Ready Group and is mainly used for transporting troops, helicopters, fighter jets and other materials.

“It’s used for transporting troops from sea to land,” Landberg told DN.

The American Navy said on Twitter on Sunday that the vessel is “entering the Baltic Sea to work with Allies and partners in ensuring security & stability in the region”.

#USSKearsarge, flagship of the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and @22nd_MEU, transits the Danish Straits 🇩🇰 and enters the Baltic Sea🌊, May 14. The Kearsarge ARG-22 MEU is entering the Baltic Sea to work with Allies and partners in ensuring security & stability in the region. pic.twitter.com/dSqJ9SNwMh — U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet (@USNavyEurope) May 15, 2022

The vessel will participate in the Baltops Nato exercise in the beginning of June. Sweden will also be participating. The exercise will take place between June 5th-June 16th in the Baltic Sea, as well as in coastal areas of Sweden, Germany, Poland and the Baltic states. A number of foreign vessels are already in the Baltic Sea to take part in a Nato exercise in Estonia.