MILITARY

US assault ship on way to Stockholm to ensure ‘security and stability’

American warship USS Kearsarge is en route to Stockholm to "work with Allies and partners in ensuring security & stability in the region", according to the US Navy.

Published: 17 May 2022 15:47 CEST
Archive photo of the USS Kearsarge. Photo: AP/TT

The 257 metre long warship is on its way to Stockholm, although authorities are concerned that it’s too big for the harbour, DN reports.

“We’ll have to see if she’ll fit in the harbour, she’s so large she might have to moor outside,” Rebecca Landberg, marine head of communications, told DN.

The Kearsarge is part of a US Navy Amphibious Ready Group and is mainly used for transporting troops, helicopters, fighter jets and other materials.

“It’s used for transporting troops from sea to land,” Landberg told DN.

The American Navy said on Twitter on Sunday that the vessel is “entering the Baltic Sea to work with Allies and partners in ensuring security & stability in the region”.

 

The vessel will participate in the Baltops Nato exercise in the beginning of June. Sweden will also be participating. The exercise will take place between June 5th-June 16th in the Baltic Sea, as well as in coastal areas of Sweden, Germany, Poland and the Baltic states. A number of foreign vessels are already in the Baltic Sea to take part in a Nato exercise in Estonia.

NATO

Sweden ‘to send in Nato request on Monday’

Sweden will express its interest in joining the Nato alliance on Monday, Sweden's Expressen newspaper has reported, citing anonymous sources.

Published: 13 May 2022 09:17 CEST
According to the newspaper, Magdalena Andersson will call a governmental meeting late on Monday where the decision on whether to join Nato will be made, after which the country will send in formal documentation immediately.

Officials at Sweden’s foreign ministry have been drafting the text for several weeks, the paper claims, meaning it is now complete and ready to be submitted. 

The meeting will follow a debate scheduled in Sweden’s Riksdag parliament for 10.30am on Monday morning, which will discuss the conclusions of the Swedish government’s ‘security policy analysis group’, which is due to submit its reassessment of Sweden’s security situation this Friday. The anti-Nato Left and Green parties are unlikely to support the conclusions of the report and the report is not expected to state explicitly whether Sweden should join the alliance or not.

After the debate, Finland’s president, Sauli Niinistö, who is on a state visit to Sweden, will hold a speech in the parliament, with the title “a responsible, strong and stable North”. 

Finland on Thursday kicked off the formal process whereby Sweden and Finland are likely to join Nato, when its president Sauli Niinistö and prime minister Sanna Marin published a joint statement recommending that Finland apply to join “without delay”. 

On Sunday, the ruling committee of Sweden’s ruling Social Democrats will take a decision on whether to back Nato membership for Sweden, thereby reversing the policy of non-alignment it has supported since before Nato was founded. 

The formal shift in the Social Democrats’ position will remove the last hurdle to a Swedish decision in favour of joining Nato. 

Here’s a breakdown of how the day might look: 

  • 9am. The day starts at 9am, Swedish time, when the Finnish parliament meets to discuss the decision taken by the government on Sunday. No other parliamentary business is scheduled. According to the Hufvudstadsbladet newspaper the Finnish parliament will also publish the conclusions of its debates in a letter to the government recommending that Finland apply to join Nato.
  • 10.30am. A debate is scheduled in Sweden’s parliament, which will discuss the conclusions of the Swedish government’s ‘security policy analysis group’. 
  • 12am. Finland’s president, Sauli Niinistö, who is on a state visit to Sweden, will hold a speech in the parliament with the title “a responsible, strong and stable North”. 
  • Afternoon: According to Expressen, Sweden’s prime minister, Magdalena Andersson will call a governmental meeting late on Monday, where the decision on whether to join Nato will be made.
  • Officials at Sweden’s foreign ministry have been drafting the text of the application for several weeks, the paper claims, meaning it is now complete and ready to be submitted. 
  • Afternoon/Evening: Sweden and perhaps Finland send in applications to join Nato.
