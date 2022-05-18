Read news from:
Austria
Erdogan urges Nato to ‘respect’ Turkey’s concerns over Sweden joining

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has threatened to block Finland and Sweden from joining Nato, urged the alliance's members on Wednesday to "respect" Ankara's concerns about the two countries, which Turkey accuses of harbouring terrorists.

Published: 18 May 2022 16:01 CEST
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Turkish parliament on Wednesday, May 18th. Photo: Turkish Presidency via AP Photo

“Our only expectation from Nato allies is… to first understand our sensitivity, respect and finally support it,” Erdogan told his party’s legislators in parliament.

Finland and Sweden submitted a joint application to join Nato on Wednesday May 18th as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine forces a dramatic reappraisal of security in Europe.

Erdogan accused Stockholm of providing safe haven to members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) designated as a terror group by Ankara and its Western allies.

“We asked them to extradite 30 terrorists but they refused to do so,” he said.

“You will not send back the terrorists to us and then ask our support for your Nato membership … We cannot say ‘yes’ to make this security organisation being lacking in security,” he added.

Sweden has also imposed embargoes on arms sales to Turkey since 2019 over Ankara’s invasion of Syria.

“We are sensitive about protecting our borders against attacks from terror organisations,” said Erdogan, calling on Nato allies to support Turkey’s “legitimate” Syria operations or at least not to stand in their way.

The Turkish leader also said he was not warm to Swedish or Finnish delegations’ request to visit Ankara for consultations.

“They want to come on Monday. They shouldn’t bother. There’s no need,” he said.

‘This is a good day’: Sweden and Finland submit bids to join Nato

Sweden and Finland's ambassadors to Nato handed over their countries' applications to join the security alliance at its Brussels headquarters at 8am on Wednesday.

Published: 18 May 2022 08:18 CEST
Sweden’s ambassador to Nato, Axel Wernhoff, together with his Finnish colleague Klaus Korhonen, crossed the road from their offices to submit the two countries’ indication letters, both signed yesterday by their respective foreign ministers, at Nato’s headquarters. 

They were met by Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who thanked the two countries for what he called “a historic step”. 

“This is a good day at a critical moment for our security,” he said. “You have both made your choice after thorough democratic processes and I warmly welcome the requests by both Sweden and Finland to join Nato. You are our closest partners and your membership in Nato would increase our shared security.”  

Nato’s ambassadors met at 10am to discuss the two countries applications.  Until a few days ago, Nato was expected to take less than a day to decide to formally invite the two countries to join from the time the letters were submitted. 

But according to Sweden’s TT newswire, the attempts of Turkey to block the two countries may delay this until early next week. 

Turkey, which like all member states has a veto over new members, has accused Sweden and Finland of acting as safe
havens for armed Kurdish groups opposed to Ankara. 

In a veiled reference to Turkey’s recent threat to block Sweden and Finland’s application, Stoltenberg expressed Nato’s willingness to work through any outstanding issues. 

“The security issues of all allies have to be taken into account and we are determined to work through all issues and reach rapid conclusions,” he said. 

He also pointed to the promises of security support for Sweden during the transition phase, that have come in recent days from member states, adding that Nato was “already vigilant in the Baltic Sea region”. Nato and its allies would continue, he said, “to adapt as necessary.”  

Stoltenberg has been working from home after testing positive for Covid-19 last week. 

