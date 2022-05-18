Read news from:
‘This is a good day’: Sweden and Finland submit bids to join Nato

Sweden and Finland's ambassadors to Nato handed over their countries' applications to join the security alliance at its Brussels headquarters at 8am on Wednesday.

Published: 18 May 2022 08:18 CEST
Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg shakes hands with Axel Wernhoff, Sweden's Nato ambassador, after the application was handed in. Photo: Screen Grab

Sweden’s ambassador to Nato, Axel Wernhoff, together with his Finnish colleague Klaus Korhonen, crossed the road from their offices to submit the two countries’ indication letters, both signed yesterday by their respective foreign ministers, at Nato’s headquarters. 

They were met by Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who thanked the two countries for what he called “a historic step”. 

“This is a good day at a critical moment for our security,” he said. “You have both made your choice after thorough democratic processes and I warmly welcome the requests by both Sweden and Finland to join Nato. You are our closest partners and your membership in Nato would increase our shared security.”  

Nato’s ambassadors met at 10am to discuss the two countries applications.  Until a few days ago, Nato was expected to take less than a day to decide to formally invite the two countries to join from the time the letters were submitted. 

But according to Sweden’s TT newswire, the attempts of Turkey to block the two countries may delay this until early next week. 

Turkey, which like all member states has a veto over new members, has accused Sweden and Finland of acting as safe
havens for armed Kurdish groups opposed to Ankara. 

In a veiled reference to Turkey’s recent threat to block Sweden and Finland’s application, Stoltenberg expressed Nato’s willingness to work through any outstanding issues. 

“The security issues of all allies have to be taken into account and we are determined to work through all issues and reach rapid conclusions,” he said. 

He also pointed to the promises of security support for Sweden during the transition phase, that have come in recent days from member states, adding that Nato was “already vigilant in the Baltic Sea region”. Nato and its allies would continue, he said, “to adapt as necessary.”  

Stoltenberg has been working from home after testing positive for Covid-19 last week. 

NATO

Sweden and Finland to submit bids to join Nato on Wednesday

Finland and Sweden will submit their bids to join Nato together on Wednesday at the military alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has confirmed.

Published: 17 May 2022 17:13 CEST
“I’m happy we have taken the same path and we can do it together,” Andersson said on Tuesday during a joint press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto. “It is a sign of strength and a sends a strong signal that we stand united to face the future.” 

The two leaders will travel on Thursday to Washington where they will meet with US President Joe Biden. 
 
At the press conference, Niinistö said that the two countries’ move towards joining Nato had begun in December, when Russia sought to establish a new system of spheres of influence that would have barred Sweden and Finland from membership of Nato. 
 
“December last year marked the start of a train of events which has revolutionised our security environment. It forced us to reassess our security politics,” he said. 

 
“Until then, we had thought that our position of military non-alignment gave more stability to the Baltic. After Russia said that we could not become members of Nato, it meant that if we didn’t act,  people would have thought later that we were military non-aligned because we had no choice.” 
 
That both countries had in such short time managed to carry out such a significant shift in security policy, was, he said “a triumph for democracy”. 

Niinistö said that he hoped for a quick ratification process from Nato’s 30 existing members, adding that he was certain that “constructive dialogue” with Turkey could help overcome its objections to the two countries joining.

