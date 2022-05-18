Read news from:
Austria
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Nato application handed in, a new donor law, and a call for a nuclear weapons ban: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 18 May 2022 07:58 CEST
A kidney transplant being carried out at Sweden's Karolinska hospital in 2004. Photo: Jack Mikrut/TT

Sweden submit Nato application at 8am 

Sweden submitted its application, or ‘indicatory letter’ to join the Nato security alliance at 8 o’clock on Wendesday morning, side-by-side with Finland, in a simple ceremony in Brussels.  

Sweden’s ambassador to Nato, Axel Wernhoff, together with his Finnish colleague Klaus Korhonen crossed the road from their offices in Nato’s former headquarters to hand in the applications, which were both signed yesterday by their foreign ministers. 

They were met by Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who thanked the two countries for what he called “a historic step”.

“This is a good day at a critical moment for our security,” he said. “You have both made your choice after thorough democratic processes and I warmly welcome the requests by both Sweden and Finland to join Nato. You are our closest partners and your membership in Nato would increase our shared security.”

Swedish vocab: att lämna i – to submit 

Swedish parliament to vote on new donor law

A new law going through the Swedish parliament will allow doctors to treat dying patients to safeguard their organs for donation, in a change which it is hoped will increase the number and quality of donor organs available. 

The law would make it possible to intubate a patient or put them on a ventilator simply to preserve their organs, even though there is no longer a chance of saving the patient’s life. 

Nils Ståhl, a doctor responsible for donations at Skåne’s University Hospital, said it was important the new possibilities were handled correctly. 

“If a patient is intubated and starts being cared for on a ventilator without their loved ones being consulted, I think they might find that unpleasant and there’s a risk that it damages the will to be a donor,” he said. 

Swedish vocab: olustig – unpleasant 

Sweden’s Green Party demands nuclear weapons ban 

Sweden’s Green Party has called on the parliament to bring in a law outlawing nuclear weapons from Sweden’s territory in both peace and wartime. 

The ban would cover all use of nuclear weapons on Swedish territory, even on visiting ships and when allies use Swedish waters or airspace. 

“We want the parliament to state its position on this demand,” the party’s joint leader, Märta Stenevi, said. 

It is not enough, she said to state, as Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said she would, that Sweden does not want nuclear weapons or Nato bases on its territory, a similar situation as Denmark and Norway have had

“When you look at Denmark and Norway, those exceptions are verbal agreements,” Stenevi said.  

Swedish vocab: införa lagstiftning – bring in legislation

US assault ship on way to Stockholm to ensure ‘security and stability’

American warship USS Kearsarge is en route to Stockholm to “work with Allies and partners in ensuring security & stability in the region”, according to the US Navy.

The 257-metre-long warship is on its way to Stockholm, although authorities are concerned that it’s too big for the harbour. 

“We’ll have to see if she’ll fit in the harbour, she’s so large she might have to moor outside,” Rebecca Landberg, marine head of communications, told DN.

The Kearsarge is part of a US Navy Amphibious Ready Group and is mainly used for transporting troops, helicopters, fighter jets and other materials.

“It’s used for transporting troops from sea to land,” Landberg told DN.

The American Navy said on Twitter on Sunday that the vessel is “entering the Baltic Sea to work with Allies and partners in ensuring security & stability in the region”.

Swedish vocab: att ligga i hamnen – to lie (be moored) in the harbour

