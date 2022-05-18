For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Nato application handed in, a new donor law, and a call for a nuclear weapons ban: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 18 May 2022 07:58 CEST
A kidney transplant being carried out at Sweden's Karolinska hospital in 2004. Photo: Jack Mikrut/TT
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
School attack trial, Turkish resistance, and Sweden to join Nato: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 17 May 2022 07:27 CEST
