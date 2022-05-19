Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

NATO

EXPLAINED: How might Russia react to Sweden and Finland joining Nato?

One of the big unknowns of Sweden's Nato process is how Russia will respond. We run through the options.

Published: 19 May 2022 15:52 CEST
EXPLAINED: How might Russia react to Sweden and Finland joining Nato?
Russian T-72B3M tanks parade through Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in central Moscow on May 9, 2022. Photo: Alexander Nemenov/AFP

Sweden’s rush towards membership of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato), arguably starts with the draft treaty Russia published on December 17th, which sought to bar Sweden and Finland from joining the alliance by demanding that the US “undertake to prevent” its “further eastward expansion”.

Five months later, this gambit has backfired completely: Russia has ended up creating the very situation it sought to prevent.

So what will Russia do?

The Swedish government’s report assessing Nato membership concluded last week that Russia “would react negatively to a Swedish Nato membership”.

“Nato does not seek confrontation with Russia, nor does it constitute a threat to Russia,” the report claims. “In recent years, however, Russia has chosen to increasingly view Nato as a geopolitical competitor and opposes the addition of new members. For Russia’s part, Swedish membership would be described as Nato advancing its position.” 

How has Russia reacted so far?

In the months running up to Sweden’s and Finland’s Nato decision, Russian officials warned repeatedly that the two country’s joining Nato would have negative consequences. 

Russia’s former president Dmitry Medvedev in mid-April warned of nuclear escalation. “If this is done, no non-nuclear status of the Baltic will be possible,” he said. “The balance must be restored.”

The result for Sweden and Finland, he continued, would be nuclear-armed Russian ships just “arm’s length” from their homes.

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned on Monday that the two countries’ decision to join the Nato was a “grave mistake with far-reaching consequences” and that “the general level of military tensions will increase”.

But President Vladimir Putin was more sanguine. 

“Russia has no problems with these states. There is no immediate threat to Russia,” he said at a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation, which groups Russia with Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. “But the expansion of military infrastructure into this territory would certainly provoke our response.” 

Online propaganda and influence campaigns

According to the Swedish government report, the most probable Russian course of action involves “various types of influence activities”.

“These could be directed against the Swedish general public and specifically against Swedish decision-makers,” it argues.

When it comes to decision-makers, Sweden should be prepared for “hack and leak” operations in the mold of the Democratic National Committee email hack that helped swing the 2016 election for Donald Trump. 

Members of Sweden’s government might see sensitive private documents leaked, perhaps regarding relations with Nato, but also about other issues — for example the Covid-19 response, arms deals, their private lives, or their financial affairs.

Russia has already done this in Sweden at least once. It has been accused of hacking the Swedish Sports Confederation as part of a campaign to smear international athletes for doping. 

Russia is also likely to use online propaganda, such as automated and human-run accounts on Twitter and Facebook, both to sway the Swedish public against Nato and to sow general disarray in Swedish society. 

According to Mikael Tofvesson at Sweden’s Psychological Defence Agency, in the run-up to Sweden’s decision on Monday there was a “significant increase in articles and posts concerning both Sweden and Finland and the Nato issue”, which he said has been “an attempt to create a picture of the risks that come with Nato membership”. 

In April, Tofvesson argued that Russia’s influence operations seemed to have become less effective since the invasion of Ukraine. 

Funding political and protest groups 

Russian agents claiming to be US citizens have been shown to have channeled money to protest groups in the run-up to the US elections of 2016, and it is possible that Russia might give similar funding to groups in Sweden to destabilise society, probably without the groups even being aware of it.  

As the European Union seeks to wean itself off Russian gas and oil, Russia might give money to protestors against wind farms, for instance. 

Interfering with the acceptance process within Nato  

The Swedish-Kurdish journalist Kurdo Baksi has suggested in Sweden’s Expressen newspaper that Turkey’s moves to hinder Swedish and Finnish membership might be part of a deal with Russia.  

“Erdogan is currently running errands for Moscow within Nato, in order to get a free hand from Vladimir Putin to invade even more Syrian-Kurdish territory and declare himself the winner before the June 2023 election,” he argued. 

Croatia’s president, Zoran Milanović on Wednesday said he would instruct Croatia’s Nato ambassador Mario Nobilo to vote against admitting Finland and Sweden unless an election law in neighbouring Bosnia and Herzegovina, which he said discriminated against ethnic Croats, is changed. 

Croatia’s prime minister Andrej Plenković has accused Milanović of being pro-Russian, pointing to his attacks on the Ukrainian government as “corrupt” in the run-up to Russia’s invasion”, and his description of the West of “war-mongering”. 

Plenković on Wednesday condemned Milanović’s attempt to block Swedish and Finnish membership as “a pro-Russian stance”. 

“He is the only one who advocates that. Only those who advocate pro-Russian views can be satisfied with such attitude,” he said. 

Hungary is another Nato country with close historic links to the Kremlin. Its leader, Prime Minister Victor Orban, played a big role in blocking an EU embargo on Russian oil. Since the invasion of Ukraine, however, he has largely sought to distance himself from Moscow. 

Business barriers 

Most Swedish businesses have already cut their ties to Russia, but in the medium to long term, Russia could seek to punish Sweden by barring its companies from the Russian market, or by denying it access to Russian raw materials or energy. 

As natural gas plays a very minor role in the energy mix, and the country is moving away from petrol and diesel, Sweden is less vulnerable to this sort of pressure than many other countries in the EU. 

Cyberattacks 

On 14th January, more than a dozen of Ukrainian government websites were taken offline for a few hours and 70 attacked, mainly through so-called DDoS attacks. A second attack, on February 15th, was traced by UK and US intelligence to Russia’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU). 

Sweden will be braced for similar attacks on its government websites, and also on important private online services for citizens, such as BankID, in the run-up and aftermath of Nato accession. 

Military build-up

Russia has warned that Finland and Sweden joining Nato will double the alliance’s border with Russia, forcing Russia to respond. Russia may place more troops near its border points with Finland and move more military infrastructure to the borderlands. 

After Finland and Sweden join the alliance, the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad is now entirely surrounded by Nato countries, which may prompt Russia to place more troops, ships, missiles, and other military infrastructure there. 

After Medvedev threatened that nuclear weapons would need to be placed in Kaliningrad, Lithuania’s defence minister, Arvydas Anusauskas retorted that it is widely known that Russia already has nuclear weapons in the city. 

Incursions into Swedish waters or airspace 

In the run-up to Sweden entering Nato, Russian planes have twice made incursions into Swedish airspace, with three jets flying near the island of Gotland in early March, and a reconnaissance aircraft in southern Sweden at the end of April

If Sweden and Finland join Nato such incursions could become much more common as Russia seeks to assert itself in the Baltic. 

Military attacks 

The island of Gotland is strategic for control of the Baltic Sea, and there is a small but real chance that Russia will see the interim period between Sweden’s application to Nato and its accession as its last chance to seize the island. 

This is why the US, UK, Germany, France, and the Nordic countries have all given security assurances to Sweden, with Denmark and Norway in particular pledging to fight alongside Sweden if it is attacked. 

The US assault ship USS Kearsarge is currently on its way to Stockholm, and it is likely that there will be a constant Nato presence near Gotland during the application process. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

NATO

INTERVIEW: What does the end of Swedish neutrality mean for Sweden?

Neutrality has been core to Sweden's identity and particularly to that of the Social Democrats, Annika Bergman Rosamond, associate professor at Lund University, tells The Local in an interview for our Saturday podcast.

Published: 19 May 2022 16:37 CEST
INTERVIEW: What does the end of Swedish neutrality mean for Sweden?

Where does Swedish neutrality originate?

According to Annika Bergman Rosamond, associate professor in political science and international relations at Lund University, Swedish neutrality can be traced back to the beginning of the 19th century.

“It originates from very early 19th century, when we had a king imported from France – Jean Baptiste Bernadotte, who became Karl Johan,” she said.

“He was really the person who was determined to direct Sweden away from going to war with Russia and seeking more of a Western identity and Western partners, and then assumed that neutrality would be the platform that would enable Sweden to do so.”

This royal tradition of neutrality ultimately became associated with the Social Democrats in the 20th century, Bergman Rosamond explained.

“As Sweden became a democracy, the King had very little to say, so this became a bit of a mantra within the Social Democratic movement, that neutrality was a Swedish interest.”

Neutrality was such a Social Democrat trait that their shift on the Nato question is “quite astounding”, Bergman Rosamond said.

“Perhaps the most interesting thing about this whole debate is that neutrality is part of Social Democratic identity on the international stage. A social adhesive that has kept the party together and enabled the party to pride itself on its active internationalism.”

“A lot of commentators in the Swedish press and on Swedish radio have very much associated neutrality with the Social Democrats. So this is a big change for the Social Democrats, and it will be very interesting to see how this will pan out in years to come.”

Annika Bergman Rosamund is a Senior Lecturer at Lund University. Photo: Private
 

How did Swedish neutrality manifest itself in the twentieth century? 

“Sweden in part was critiqued for maintaining a neutral position during the war, enabling export of iron ore for German markets, and in a way sustaining the war industry in Germany,” Bergman Rosamond said.

However, Sweden’s neutral position did also allow it to support its neighbours during the war, which was especially important seeing as Sweden was bordered on one side by Allied forces in Norway and Denmark, and on the other by Axis forces in Finland.

“Sweden also used its neutrality in order to maintain stable and supportive relations with its neighbours. So neutrality is very much associated with Sweden’s effort to find a middle way during World War Two. But then after World War Two, it took on more of an internationalist, peacemongering aspect, which became very much associated with Sweden’s actions internationally.”

Dag Hammarskjöld, UN Secretary-General between 1953 and 1961, also played an important role in promoting the image of Sweden as neutral peacekeepers abroad.

“If we look at Dag Hammarskjöld in particular, he’s often assumed to be the father of modern peacekeeping. And the very fact that he was Swedish and he got the United Nations to engage much more with international peacekeeping, that in part also became a Swedish agenda, and closely associated with Sweden.”

“Sweden participated in a lot of UN-led peacekeeping throughout the Cold War and maintained that kind of activism post-Cold War. So the self-narrative of being a peace-loving nation, I think became stronger with UN activism and also UN leadership.”

 

Was Sweden really neutral during the Cold War?

Bergman Rosamond sees neutrality as more of a matter of identity than policy for Sweden during the Cold War.

“We need to think of neutrality as a national mantra, an identity marker if you like, so it’s not all about policy, it’s about defining the nation and what kind of nation we aspire to be in global politics. So that’s one element.”

That’s not to say that Sweden didn’t take sides during the Cold War – it maintained a close relationship with the West which has in some ways laid the groundwork for Sweden’s current security policy.

“That’s been commented a lot on in the past couple of months, with historians like Peter Englund, for example, very much pointing towards Sweden’s close relationship with the West, which became even closer when Sweden joined Partnership for Peace, Nato’s framework for instilling relations with various partners.

“So it’s a matter of judgement. But it’s important to think of neutrality as something that also defines identity as much as policy practice.”

How important was, and is, neutrality and non-alignment to Swedes and Sweden’s sense of identity?

Bergman Rosamond believes that neutrality is, for many Swedes, a latent identity which comes to the fore when Sweden is faced with great changes – such as the recent decision to join Nato.

I think that if you ask the man or woman on the street, during the Cold War, it probably had some resonance with one’s understanding of what kind of country Sweden is,” she said.

This is perhaps part of the reason why the subject of Sweden’s neutrality has been so widely discussed in recent weeks, in the context of whether or not to join the alliance.

“But how much people really reflected on it duringnormal’ times – i.e. not at times when you’re considering whether to join an international organisation, but rather to get on with everyday business of governance – I’m not so sure that people thought about it all the time.

“I think it’s a latent identity that is there. And at times when we’ve been faced with big changes, that’s when it’s come to the fore, and people have really stopped to articulate their understanding of neutrality. But for some, in particular in some political groups, neutrality has been a signifier of Sweden as a peace actor, Sweden as a social democratic internationalist in global politics. So I think it’s become even more vibrant during times of change.”

What does it mean now that this latent identity marker is disappearing?

Sweden’s neutrality not only changed during the Cold War, but also upon membership of the EU in 1995, Bergman Rosamond explains, when Swedish neutrality or neutralitet was replaced by non alignment, alliansfrihet.

“Our notion of neutrality as it was understood during the Cold War took another form and changed in character with our membership of the European Union,” Bergman Rosamond said.

“Non-alignment replaced neutrality. Having studied this for a number of years, I find it very interesting how neutrality is, again, upheld as a Swedish identity marker. Something that has helped us to shape the very nation we are today.”

The Swedish sense of neutrality has been reignited following war in Ukraine, she explained.

“As I said, it seems like it comes and goes a little, and at the moment, with neutrality being a la mode, and also on the international agenda with the war in Ukraine, I think people have reinvoked their sense of being a neutral nation, at least in some some quarters of society.”

Nato’s ‘nuclear umbrella’ and campaigning for nuclear disarmament

Nato’s nuclear weapons and Sweden’s strong history of nuclear disarmament and promoting peace could also be an issue for many Swedes in joining Nato, Bergman Rosamond explained.

“I can very much understand people’s fear [over coming under Nato’s nuclear umbrella], in particular against the backdrop of Sweden having a long standing tradition of promoting international peace, security and justice in global politics,” she said.

“A lot of people often assume that being part of Nato and the nuclear umbrella will be detrimental to Sweden’s peace activism, but also the ontological fear of actually being drawn into conflict that potentially will employ nuclear weaponry. That would be frightening to any nation and given that, the current government has been very adamant in telling voters thatwe will not house nuclear weapons on our territory, we’ve been looking to the other Nordic states show that this is not necessarily asked of us’.”

This is one of the reasons that joining Nato and trying to campaign for peace seem like contradictory policies for many Swedes, Bergman Rosamond said.

Thinking of Sweden and its international identity is very much about trying to pursue foreign policies that are located within strong peace ambitions. So it’s an oxymoron if you like, a contradiction in terms for a lot of Swedes, as it probably is for a lot of members of parliament too, it’s just that it’s something we’ve had to accept, if we want to join Nato.”

Can Sweden continue to campaign for nuclear disarmament?

On the topic of whether Sweden will be able to continue campaigning for nuclear disarmament within Nato, Bergman Rosamond said it was “too early to tell”.

“Ann Linde, our foreign minister, as well as our prime minister are telling us that we can still work for nuclear disarmament as a full member of Nato. Perhaps we can do more within Nato, so that we would have more of a say.”

“Whether that’s the case or not is something that the future can only tell us… I think it could also be the case that we are easily drawn into the everyday business of Nato, and nuclear disarmament might have to take the backseat. But it’s too early to tell.”

Is there any question over whether Sweden will be accepted to join Nato?

Despite Turkey’s recent threats to withhold approval of Sweden’s Nato bid unless the country extradite over 33 alleged terrorists to Turkey, Bergman Rosamond can’t see Sweden making any sort of deal on exchanging dissidents in return for Nato membership.

“I think that hangs on Turkey at the moment. But I should imagine that America and President Biden might exercise a little bit of pressure there and get Turkey into line.”

“I cannot see that Sweden will accept that there will be some exchange of dissidents for Nato membership, that would be against international law and the very human rights doctrine that Sweden prides itself on.”

Annika Bergman Rosamond was interviewed by Paul O’Mahony for this week’s Sweden in Focus podcast. 

SHOW COMMENTS