EXPLAINED: How might Russia react to Sweden and Finland joining Nato?
One of the big unknowns of Sweden's Nato process is how Russia will respond. We run through the options.
Published: 19 May 2022 15:52 CEST
Russian T-72B3M tanks parade through Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in central Moscow on May 9, 2022. Photo: Alexander Nemenov/AFP
INTERVIEW: What does the end of Swedish neutrality mean for Sweden?
Neutrality has been core to Sweden's identity and particularly to that of the Social Democrats, Annika Bergman Rosamond, associate professor at Lund University, tells The Local in an interview for our Saturday podcast.
Published: 19 May 2022 16:37 CEST
