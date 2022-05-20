For members
TRAIN TRAVEL
How to travel dirt-cheap in Sweden this summer
If you want to tour Sweden's countryside this summer, one of the cheapest and greenest ways to do it is by taking advantage of one of the special summer tickets sold by regional travel companies.
Published: 20 May 2022 14:51 CEST
Travelling by train can be one of the best ways to see the Swedish countryside. Photo: Tina Axelsson/imagebank.sweden.se
For members
TRAVEL NEWS
EXPLAINED: Which Schengen area countries have border controls in place and why?
Borders within Europe's Schengen area are meant to be open but several countries have checks in place but are they legal and will they be forced to scrap them? Claudia Delpero explains the history and what's at stake.
Published: 11 May 2022 11:30 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments