PODCAST End of an era: What’s next for Sweden after Nato application?

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by The Local’s James Savage, Becky Waterton and Richard Orange. We also have an interview with Annika Bergman Rosamund, associate professor in political science and international relations at Lund University, about Sweden’s history of neutrality.

In the week that Sweden submitted its application to Nato we also discuss:

For our main topic this week we look at how joining Nato marks the end of era for Sweden now that the country has decided to end its 200-year history of military non-alignment.

