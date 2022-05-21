Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

NATO

Turkey’s Erdogan puts conditions on support for Sweden, Finland Nato bids

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday said Turkey would not look "positively" on Sweden and Finland's Nato bids unless its terror-related concerns were addressed, despite broad support from other allies including the United States.

Published: 21 May 2022 17:29 CEST
In this photo made available by the Turkish Presidency, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a news conference in Istanbul, Turkey, Friday, May 20th, 2022.
In this photo made available by the Turkish Presidency, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a news conference in Istanbul, Turkey, Friday, May 20th, 2022. Photo: Turkish Presidency via AP/TT

Turkey has long accused Nordic countries, in particular Sweden which has a strong Turkish immigrant community, of harbouring extremist Kurdish groups as well as supporters of Fethullah Gulen, the US-based preacher wanted over the failed 2016 coup.

Erdogan’s threat throws a major potential obstacle in the way of the likely membership bids from the hitherto militarily non-aligned Nordic nations since a consensus is required in Nato decisions.

“Unless Sweden and Finland clearly show that they will stand in solidarity with Turkey on fundamental issues, especially in the fight against terrorism, we will not approach these countries’ Nato membership positively,” Erdogan told Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg in a phone call, according to the presidency.

On Twitter, Stoltenberg said he spoke with Erdogan “of our valued ally” on the importance of “Nato’s Open Door”.

“We agree that the security concerns of all Allies must be taken into account and talks need to continue to find a solution,” he said.

On Thursday, Stoltenberg said Turkey’s “concerns” were being addressed to find “an agreement on how to move forward”.

Erdogan, who refused to host delegations from Sweden and Finland in Turkey, held separate phone calls with the two countries’ leaders on Saturday, urging them to abandon financial and political support for “terrorist” groups threatening his country’s national security.

He told Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson that “Sweden’s political, financial and arms support to terrorist organisations must end”, the presidency said.

Turkey expects Sweden to “take concrete and serious steps” that show it shares Ankara’s concerns over the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and its Iraqi and Syrian offshoots, Erdogan told the Swedish premier, according to the presidency.

The PKK has waged an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984 and is blacklisted as a “terrorist organisation” by Turkey and Western allies like the European Union — which includes Finland and Sweden.

‘Incompatible’

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February has shifted political opinion in both Nordic countries in favour of joining the Western military alliance.

Membership requires consent of all 30 existing members but Turkey is putting a spanner in the works.

Sweden and Finland, while solidly Western, have historically kept a distance from NATO as part of longstanding policies aimed at avoiding angering Russia.

But the two nations moved ahead with their membership bid, in shock over their giant neighbour’s invasion of Ukraine, which had unsuccessfully sought to join NATO.

Erdogan also told Andersson to “lift restrictions imposed on Turkey in the defence industry” after the army’s Syria operation in 2019.

In another phone call with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, Erdogan said turning a blind eye to “terror” organisations posing a threat to a Nato ally was “incompatible with the spirit of friendship and alliance.”

Erdogan also said it was Turkey’s most natural right to expect respect and support for its “legitimate and determined struggle against a clear threat to its national security and people”, the presidency said.

Swedish and Finnish leaders on Thursday were welcomed by US President Joe Biden, who strongly backed their bid to join Nato.

Biden said “Finland and Sweden make Nato stronger”, and offered the “full, total, complete backing of the United States of America.”

READ MORE:

Turkey ambassador suggests extradition of Swedish member of parliament

INTERVIEW: What does the end of neutrality mean for Sweden?

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

NATO

Turkey ambassador suggests extradition of Swedish member of parliament

Turkey's ambassador to Sweden has made several accusations against Swedish parliamentary politicians, including the suggestion that Amineh Kakabaveh should be extradited, over claims about connections with the terrorist-classified organisation Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) .

Published: 21 May 2022 17:07 CEST
Turkey ambassador suggests extradition of Swedish member of parliament

Turkey’s Ambassador Hakki Emre Yunt said Turkey demands that Sweden “cut ties” with the PKK, in order to get Nato membership.

Ankara in particular has accused Stockholm of leniency towards the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) listed as a “terrorist” group by Ankara and its Western allies, as well as members of the movement led by US-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gülen, whom Ankara blames for an attempted 2016 coup.

“The PKK has links to members of the Riksdag. They work against Turkey in the Riksdag all the time. They are pressuring the Swedish government to adopt a negative attitude towards Turkey”, Hakki Emre Yunt said.

When asked by news agency TT, which members of parliament he is talking about, the ambassador said, “I can only mention Amineh Kakabaveh, because she had an agreement with the Social Democratic Party to support them.” 

However in a later interview with Sweden’s Radio Ekot, he said that Kakabaveh is not on the extradition list and says that “it must be a misunderstanding”.

Kakabaveh cast the decisive vote for Magdalena Andersson as prime minister in November, after she had reached an agreement with the Social Democrats on cooperation with the PYD, the largest political party of the Syrian Kurds.

Kakabaveh, who is of Kurdish descent, came to Sweden as a refugee from Iran at a young age. The news agency TT has tried to get hold of her, without success.

But on Instagram, she responded,

“I am a Swedish citizen and I have been elected to represent Swedish citizens in the Riksdag. It is the ambassador who should be sent back to Turkey.

But not only the government must act. The opposition and opinion leaders throughout the political field must mark and explain that Sweden is not crawling for the Islamists in Ankara.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amineh Kakabaveh (@amineh._kakabaveh)

After the Turkish ambassador said it was a misunderstanding, Kakabaveh responded on Instagram:

“Turkey should not easily get away with excuses. They deliberately chose me along with a number of freedom fighters. Sweden’s rulers thus want to become friends in Nato with this regime, which also in its diplomacy conducts State Terrorism against us.”

The Social Democrats’ party secretary Tobias Baudin wrote in a statement on November 24th: “That freedom fighters who have fought or sympathised with the YPG / YPJ or PYD are classified by certain state actors as terrorists is unacceptable.”

In an interview with Dagbladet recently, Kakabaveh accused the Nordic countries of being cowards and bowing to Erdogan. She added that she was sure she was on Turkey’s blacklist.

“Although I have never been in an open fight against Turkey, I have been in a democratic fight for human rights and women’s rights. For Erdogan, both women and Kurds are enemies”, she told Dagbladet.

The YPG, an armed branch of the PYD, was the closest ally of the United States and the West in the fight against IS in Syria.

Turkey equates the YPG with the PKK, which is on the terrorist list of the United States, the EU and Turkey, and equates the fight against IS with the fight against the Kurds.

“This should have been a scandal. To have an agreement to act against Turkey and support the terrorist organisations from Sweden”, Hakki Emre Yunt said.

“Unfortunate spiral”

Turkey has demanded that about 30 people, whom President Recep Tayyip Erdogan calls terrorists, be extradited to Turkey. According to the ambassador, this applies to people with connections to the PKK and the Gülen movement, who are accused of being behind the coup attempt in 2016.

Michael Sahlin, former ambassador to Turkey said it has become “an unfortunate spiral….It is in the Swedish interest that it is possible to have a calm conversation.” The solution going forward is “creative diplomacy”, he said.

Russia’s war in Ukraine in February has shifted political opinion in both Sweden and Finland in favour of joining Nato.

Abandoning their long established non-alignment policy, Finland and Sweden on Wednesday submitted a joint application for Nato membership.

Membership requires consent of all 30 existing members but President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is threatening to block the bid, singling out Sweden as “a complete terror focus, a complete terror haven,” in a video broadcast he tweeted on Thursday.

READ MORE:

INTERVIEW: What does the end of neutrality mean for Sweden?

Swedish PM Magdalena Andersson meets President Biden on US visit

SHOW COMMENTS