Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

A government inquiry into long waiting times in healthcare has called for Sweden’s regions to work more closely together to cut queues to see GPs and specialists, arguing that the current ‘healthcare guarantee’ system is not working.

“My feeling is that access to healthcare hasn’t had the highest priority, perhaps because we have had good results from a medical point of view otherwise, and so people have contented themselves with that,” said Gunilla Gunnarsson, the government’s special investigator for healthcare, told TT.

The healthcare guarantee, which means people who should be able to see a doctor within three days, and a consultant within three months, is not being followed, she said.

Swedish vocab: att luta sig mot – to content yourself with

Swedish restaurants short 6,000 staff for summer

Swedish restaurants are struggling to hire staff ahead of this summer, with 6,000 restaurant jobs currently on offer at the Swedish Public Employment Service, Sweden’s state broadcaster SR has said.

“There is a temporary shortage now as there are so many companies looking for staff at the same time, they are all competing over the same personnel,” Emil Persson, a labour market analyst at the service told SR. “The shortage is going to disappear as more and more companies succeed in recruiting, but then there’s also a long-tun shortage remaining.”

He said the solution was to educate more people as chefs.

Swedish Vocab: en brist – a shortage

Finland expects Turkey hurdle to delay Nato process

Finland’s foreign minister Pekka Haavisto has said that he expects it to take several weeks to overcome Turkey’s objections to Sweden and Finland’s Nato membership.

“I’m optimistic that we will reach a solution to the problem, but it might take time,” he told Finland’s state broadcaster Yle.

Haavisto said that Finland is ready to give Turkey the guarantees it demands over support for groups with alleged links to the PKK terror group.

“A few days ago, I said that this question would need to be discussed for several days, now I can cautiously say that this is going to be discussed for several weeks,” he said.

Swedish Vocab: påstådd – alleged

