Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Waiting times, chef shortages, and Erdogan calls the PM: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 23 May 2022 08:11 CEST
Photo: Mats Schagerström/TT

‘Regions should work together to cut wait times for healthcare’ 

A government inquiry into long waiting times in healthcare has called for Sweden’s regions to work more closely together to cut queues to see GPs and specialists, arguing that the current ‘healthcare guarantee’ system is not working. 

“My feeling is that access to healthcare hasn’t had the highest priority, perhaps because we have had good results from a medical point of view otherwise, and so people have contented themselves with that,” said Gunilla Gunnarsson, the government’s special investigator for healthcare, told TT. 

The healthcare guarantee, which means people who should be able to see a doctor within three days, and a consultant within three months, is not being followed, she said. 

Swedish vocab: att luta sig mot – to content yourself with

Swedish restaurants short 6,000 staff for summer 

Swedish restaurants are struggling to hire staff ahead of this summer, with 6,000 restaurant jobs currently on offer at the Swedish Public Employment Service, Sweden’s state broadcaster SR has said. 

“There is a temporary shortage now as there are so many companies looking for staff at the same time, they are all competing over the same personnel,” Emil Persson, a labour market analyst at the service told SR. “The shortage is going to disappear as more and more companies succeed in recruiting, but then there’s also a long-tun shortage remaining.” 

He said the solution was to educate more people as chefs. 

Swedish Vocab: en brist – a shortage 

Finland expects Turkey hurdle to delay Nato process 

Finland’s foreign minister Pekka Haavisto has said that he expects it to take several weeks to overcome Turkey’s objections to Sweden and Finland’s Nato membership. 

“I’m optimistic that we will reach a solution to the problem, but it might take time,” he told Finland’s state broadcaster Yle. 

Haavisto said that Finland is ready to give Turkey the guarantees it demands over support for groups with alleged links to the PKK terror group. 

“A few days ago, I said that this question would need to be discussed for several days, now I can cautiously say that this is going to be discussed for several weeks,” he said. 

Swedish Vocab: påstådd – alleged 

Turkey’s Erdogan unyielding in call with Swedish PM 

Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan demanded that Sweden end its “political, economic and weapons support for terror groups, in a call with Swedish PM Magdalena Andersson on Saturday.

The call came on the same day that Erdogan gave a similar message to UN Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. 

“Unless Sweden and Finland clearly show that they will stand in solidarity with Turkey on fundamental issues, especially in the fight against terrorism, we will not approach these countries’ Nato membership positively,” Erdogan told Stoltenberg. 

Turkey has long accused Nordic countries, in particular Sweden which has a strong Turkish immigrant community, of harbouring extremist Kurdish groups as well as supporters of Fethullah Gulen, the US-based preacher wanted over the failed 2016 coup.

Swedish Vocab: att ställa krav – to make demands 

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Biden backs Sweden in Nato, first case of monkeypox and labour market heating up. Here's Friday's news.

Published: 20 May 2022 08:06 CEST
Sweden registers first confirmed case of monkeypox

One person in Sweden has a confirmed case of monkeypox, health authorities said on Thursday following similar cases in Europe and North America.

The rare disease usually manifests itself through fever, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion and a rash on the hands and face.

“One person in the Stockholm region has been confirmed to be infected with monkey pox,” Sweden’s Public Health Agency said in a statement.

The infected person “is not seriously ill, but has been given care,” according to the agency.

“We still don’t know where the person was infected. An investigation is currently underway,” Klara Sonden, an infectious disease doctor and investigator at the agency, said in a statement.

The health authority is now “investigating with the regional infection control centres whether there are more cases in Sweden,” it said.

On Wednesday, Spain, Portugal, Canada and the United States all reported having cases of confirmed or suspected monkeypox.

Authorities have generally been reassuring, with Spanish and Portuguese officials stressing that the disease is not very contagious between humans.

Swedish vocabulary: apkoppor – monkeypox

Biden gives ‘full, total, complete backing’ for Swedish Nato bid

US President Joe Biden on Thursday strongly backed Finland and Sweden’s bid to join Nato in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as the Nordic nations’ leaders promised to address concerns raised by Turkey.

With the red-carpet pomp of a White House visit, Biden welcomed Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto days after they formally announced their Nato aspirations and said he was submitting their applications to the US Congress, where there is bipartisan support for ratification.

“The bottom line is simple. Quite straightforward: Finland and Sweden make Nato stronger,” Biden said, offering the “full, total, complete backing of the United States of America.”

“Sweden and Finland have strong democratic institutions, strong militaries and strong and transparent economies, and a strong moral sense of what is right,” Biden said with the two leaders at his side in the White House Rose Garden.

“They meet every Nato requirement, and then some,” Biden told assembled reporters without taking any questions.

Mitch McConnell, the top Republican in the Senate who frequently fights Biden’s agenda, said he would seek quick action on the bids by Sweden and Finland. He noted that Finland already commits two percent of its GDP to defence and that Sweden “is on pace to reach that target very soon” — a threshold backed by Nato and long pushed by Washington.

“These nations are setting an example which current treaty allies would do well to follow,” McConnell said on the Senate floor. “So I’ll be proud to continue amplifying their case for accession however I can.”

Swedish vocabulary: backar – to back

Labour market set to heat up over summer

According to new figures, this summer’s job market looks to be heating up.

Employers’ demand for staff has reached the highest summer levels ever, according to staffing company Manpowers’ quarterly measurements which started the measurements 19 years ago.

The employment index is standing at +25 before the third quarter and is based on 765 interviews with Swedish employers. Although lower than last quarter’s figure of +37, this is still the highest reported figure for a summer period.

The index shows the amount of employers planning to hire over the summer, minus those who are not.

“The high demand for staff is continuing despite high inflation and war close by,” Mikael Hansson, the staffing company’s Swedish boss wrote in a press statement.

The measurement was carried out between April 1st-29th, which means that factors such as the war in Ukraine and increased inflation are included in the figures, Manpower states.

All Swedish regions gave positive prognoses in all branches, but central Sweden showed a sharp decrease in the employment prognosis compared to the previous quarter. Stockholm and the Uppsala region and southern Sweden reported the strongest figures.

Swedish vocabulary: sysselsättning – employment

