Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Turkey's demands, a free school defeat, a big wolf cull, and the arrival of the midnight sun: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 24 May 2022 09:09 CEST
Wolves in Stockholm's Skansen zoo. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT

Swedish PM admits defeat in proposal to change rules for free schools

Sweden’s prime minister, Magdalena Andersson, has admitted that her government’s proposal to change the rules for free schools does not have enough support among MPs to get passed in parliament. 

The new rules, would, among other things, have channeled more money to municipal schools per pupil to compensate them for having to offer places to the broadest range of pupils, and changed the queueing system. 

“I have a majority of the Swedish people on my side in this issue, but not a majority in the parliament,” Andersson said, in a speech to a congress of Sweden’s main teachers’ union.

Swedish Vocab: vinstdrivna – for-profit   

Turkeys publishes five demands on Sweden for Nato membership 

Turkey’s government has published a list of five demands it wants Sweden to fulfill before it will vote in favour of the country’s accession to Nato. 

“Under the collective security principle of Nato, Turkey expects concrete assurances from Sweden, which supports terrorist organisations,” the government wrote in a post in English on its website. 

The post refers to the PKK/PYD, conflating the PYD, the party which runs the Kurdish region in northern Syria, with the PKK, which is designated a terrorist organisation by the EU and the US. 

It highlights the $367m Sweden has promised in support of the PYD, accused Sweden of supplying military equipment, particularly anti-tanks and drones, to Kurdish forces in northern Syria, criticises the arms embargo Sweden imposed on Turkey in 2019, and reiterates a call made in 2017 for Sweden to extradite “terrorists” linked to PKK/PYD and FETO (Fethullahist Terrorist Organisation), the Turkish government’s designation for the Gülen movement.  

Swedish Vocab: försäkringar – assurances 

Klarna to lay off hundreds of workers as it braces for downturn 

The Swedish payments giant Klarna is to lay off as many as 700 staff as it prepares for tougher economic conditions, the company’s co-founder and chief executive Sebastian Siemiatkowski has said in a speech to employees. 

“When we set our goals for 2022 in the autumn, it was a very different world from the one we had today,” the news site Breakit has revealed in a story. 

According to Klarna, it intends to lay off about 10 percent of its roughly 5,000 staff. According to the Dagens Industri newspaper, around 700 employees will lose their jobs. 

Swedish Vocab: att skära ner – to cut back 

Midnight sun to begin in northern Sweden 

The sun rose this morning in Karesuando, Sweden’s most northerly settlement, and will not now set until mid-July. The midnight sun first arrived at the Swedish border on Saturday and will now move south towards the Arctic Circle until the summer solstice on June 21st, with Kiruna getting midnight sun on May 28th, and Haparanda on June 16th. 

Swedish Vocab: dygnet runt – day and night, around the clock

Swedish government plans major wolf cull 

Sweden’s government is planning an unusually large cull of the country’s wolf population this year, with the country’s agriculture minister, Anna-Caren Sätherberg, telling Swedish state broadcaster SVT that the current population of around 400 is too many. 
 
“We see that the wolf population is growing every year and we want to make sure with this cull that we can get down to the goal set by parliament,” she said. “Right now we can see that the conflict level has increased and acceptance has fallen.”
 
In 2013, the parliament ruled that Sweden should have at least 170-270 wolves to meet the demands of an EU directive. 

Swedish vocab: vargstammen – the wolf population 

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Waiting times, chef shortages, and Erdogan calls the PM: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 23 May 2022 08:11 CEST
‘Regions should work together to cut wait times for healthcare’ 

A government inquiry into long waiting times in healthcare has called for Sweden’s regions to work more closely together to cut queues to see GPs and specialists, arguing that the current ‘healthcare guarantee’ system is not working. 

“My feeling is that access to healthcare hasn’t had the highest priority, perhaps because we have had good results from a medical point of view otherwise, and so people have contented themselves with that,” said Gunilla Gunnarsson, the government’s special investigator for healthcare, told TT. 

The healthcare guarantee, which means people who should be able to see a doctor within three days, and a consultant within three months, is not being followed, she said. 

Swedish vocab: att luta sig mot – to content yourself with

Swedish restaurants short 6,000 staff for summer 

Swedish restaurants are struggling to hire staff ahead of this summer, with 6,000 restaurant jobs currently on offer at the Swedish Public Employment Service, Sweden’s state broadcaster SR has said. 

“There is a temporary shortage now as there are so many companies looking for staff at the same time, they are all competing over the same personnel,” Emil Persson, a labour market analyst at the service told SR. “The shortage is going to disappear as more and more companies succeed in recruiting, but then there’s also a long-tun shortage remaining.” 

He said the solution was to educate more people as chefs. 

Swedish Vocab: en brist – a shortage 

Finland expects Turkey hurdle to delay Nato process 

Finland’s foreign minister Pekka Haavisto has said that he expects it to take several weeks to overcome Turkey’s objections to Sweden and Finland’s Nato membership. 

“I’m optimistic that we will reach a solution to the problem, but it might take time,” he told Finland’s state broadcaster Yle. 

Haavisto said that Finland is ready to give Turkey the guarantees it demands over support for groups with alleged links to the PKK terror group. 

“A few days ago, I said that this question would need to be discussed for several days, now I can cautiously say that this is going to be discussed for several weeks,” he said. 

Swedish Vocab: påstådd – alleged 

Turkey’s Erdogan unyielding in call with Swedish PM 

Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan demanded that Sweden end its “political, economic and weapons support for terror groups, in a call with Swedish PM Magdalena Andersson on Saturday.

The call came on the same day that Erdogan gave a similar message to UN Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. 

“Unless Sweden and Finland clearly show that they will stand in solidarity with Turkey on fundamental issues, especially in the fight against terrorism, we will not approach these countries’ Nato membership positively,” Erdogan told Stoltenberg. 

Turkey has long accused Nordic countries, in particular Sweden which has a strong Turkish immigrant community, of harbouring extremist Kurdish groups as well as supporters of Fethullah Gulen, the US-based preacher wanted over the failed 2016 coup.

Swedish Vocab: att ställa krav – to make demands 

