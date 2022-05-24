For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Turkey's demands, a free school defeat, a big wolf cull, and the arrival of the midnight sun: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 24 May 2022 09:09 CEST
Wolves in Stockholm's Skansen zoo. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Waiting times, chef shortages, and Erdogan calls the PM: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 23 May 2022 08:11 CEST
