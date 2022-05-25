Read news from:
NATO

Sweden not funding or arming ‘terrorist organisations’, PM tells Turkey

Sweden does not fund or arm terrorist organisations, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Wednesday, refuting Turkish claims and opposition to its Nato bid over its support for Kurdish militant groups.

Published: 25 May 2022 15:37 CEST
Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson at the press conference on May 25th. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

“We are not sending money to terrorist organisations, of course, nor any weapons,” Andersson told a Stockholm press conference.

Her remarks came as Finnish and Swedish delegations began discussions with Ankara on Wednesday, which Andersson said would provide an opportunity to
clear up what she said was “confusion” circulating about Swedish support for different groups.

Turkey has opposed the applications of Sweden and neighbouring Finland, in particular Sweden, over what it considers leniency toward Kurdish militant groups in the Nordic countries.

Stockholm and Helsinki submitted their bids to join NATO last week, reversing decades of military non-alignment, after political and public support for membership soared following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A membership bid must be unanimously approved and many of the alliance’s 30 members were quick to welcome them.

Turkey has, however, accused Sweden and Finland of acting as hotbeds for terrorist groups and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has insisted Ankara will not approve the two countries’ bids.

Turkey’s presidency on Monday published a list of five demands for Sweden, including calls for an end to funding and supplying arms to Kurdish groups in Syria.

The two Nordic countries have also failed to respond positively to Turkey’s 33 extradition requests over the past five years, Turkish justice ministry sources told the official Anadolu news agency last week.

The agency reported Turkey wanted individuals who were accused of having links to Kurdish militants or of belonging to a movement blamed for the 2016 attempted overthrow of Erdogan.

Turkey has rebuked Sweden especially for showing what it describes as leniency towards the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Sweden and Finland to attend Madrid Nato summit

Sweden and Finland, which have applied to join Nato, will attend the transatlantic alliance's summit in Madrid next month, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday.

Published: 24 May 2022 16:46 CEST
“Of course,” Sanchez replied, when asked at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, if the two nations would send delegations to the June 28-30 gathering.

“They are big democracies, very well established and consolidated democracies, and I think it is also very important for Nato and the European Union to have them on board as NATO allies,” he added.

Spain will speed up its parliamentary procedure to give its backing for the entry of the two nations in the alliance, the prime minister said.

Sweden and Finland applied to join the transatlantic alliance in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

But all 30 of Nato’s members must approve the enlargement, and Turkey has warned it will not support their applications as things stand.

Ankara has long accused Nordic countries — in particular Sweden, which has a strong Turkish immigrant community — of harbouring outlawed Kurdish militants as well as supporters of Fethullah Gülen, the US-based preacher it accuses of being behind a failed 2016 coup.

Sweden and Finland will send delegations to Ankara this week hoping to resolve the matter, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said earlier on Tuesday.

The two countries’ bids to join Nato constitutes one of the most significant changes in Europe’s security architecture in decades, not least because Finland shares a 1,300-kilometre (800-mile) border with Russia.

