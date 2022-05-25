For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
IS ruling, Sweden in Madrid, and new rules for foreign-born women: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 25 May 2022 06:56 CEST
Health minister Lena Hallengren, migration minister Anders Ygeman and labour minister Eva Nordmark announce the new proposals to get foreign-born women into work. Photo: Claudio Bresciani/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Turkey's demands, a free school defeat, a big wolf cull, and the arrival of the midnight sun: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 24 May 2022 09:09 CEST
