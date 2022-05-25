Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

IS ruling, Sweden in Madrid, and new rules for foreign-born women: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 25 May 2022 06:56 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Health minister Lena Hallengren, migration minister Anders Ygeman and labour minister Eva Nordmark announce the new proposals to get foreign-born women into work. Photo: Claudio Bresciani/TT

Sweden and Finland to attend Madrid Nato summit

Sweden and Finland, which have applied to join Nato, will attend the transatlantic alliance’s summit in Madrid next month, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday.

“Of course,” Sanchez replied, when asked at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, if the two nations would send delegations to the June 28-30 gathering.

“They are big democracies, very well established and consolidated democracies, and I think it is also very important for Nato and the European Union to have them on board as Nato allies,” he added.

Spain will speed up its parliamentary procedure to give its backing for the entry of the two nations in the alliance, the prime minister said.

Swedish Vocab: Natos toppmöte – Nato’s summit

Football fans auction Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s nose on eBay

Anonymous football fans are auctioning three copies of Zlatan’s amputated nose on auction site eBay, stating on their website, vararnasan.se (“where is the nose.se”) that the aim of the initiative is to “draw attention to the problems in Swedish and international football”. Read our explainer here

Swedish Vocab: en avgjutning – a cast

Court to rule on brothers who went to join Islamic State

A court in Gothenburg is to rule today on two brothers who travelled Syria to fight for the Islamic State (IS) terror group. The two men, both in their 40s, were arrested in February at Gothenburg’s Landvetter Airport. 

Chat material is being used to try and prove that the two men wanted to join IS and work for the terror group. If they are found guilty, they will be the first to be jailed under Sweden’s resandebrott, or travel crime law. 

Swedish vocab: resandebrott – travel crime 

Sweden proposes new laws to push foreign-born women into jobs

Sweden’s government has launched an investigation into measures that could push foreign-born women into the labour market. 

Among other measures, the government wants to change the so-called “introduction benefit”, or etableringsersättning, that people newly arrived in Sweden receive while they are looking for work. At present, this is given to each household, but the government now wants to divide it between each parent so that women have an incentive to look for work on arrival in Sweden. 

“We should not have incentives which lock women in the home and cement old gender roles,” said employment minister Eva Nordmark at a press conference. 

The government will also create an “activity duty” for those on benefits, and bring in more family planning measures to prevent women having children that the parents are not able to support without benefits.   

Swedish vocab: att försörja – to support 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Turkey's demands, a free school defeat, a big wolf cull, and the arrival of the midnight sun: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 24 May 2022 09:09 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Swedish PM admits defeat in proposal to change rules for free schools

Sweden’s prime minister, Magdalena Andersson, has admitted that her government’s proposal to change the rules for free schools does not have enough support among MPs to get passed in parliament. 

The new rules, would, among other things, have channeled more money to municipal schools per pupil to compensate them for having to offer places to the broadest range of pupils, and changed the queueing system. 

“I have a majority of the Swedish people on my side in this issue, but not a majority in the parliament,” Andersson said, in a speech to a congress of Sweden’s main teachers’ union.

Swedish Vocab: vinstdrivna – for-profit   

Turkeys publishes five demands on Sweden for Nato membership 

Turkey’s government has published a list of five demands it wants Sweden to fulfill before it will vote in favour of the country’s accession to Nato. 

“Under the collective security principle of Nato, Turkey expects concrete assurances from Sweden, which supports terrorist organisations,” the government wrote in a post in English on its website. 

The post refers to the PKK/PYD, conflating the PYD, the party which runs the Kurdish region in northern Syria, with the PKK, which is designated a terrorist organisation by the EU and the US. 

It highlights the $367m Sweden has promised in support of the PYD, accused Sweden of supplying military equipment, particularly anti-tanks and drones, to Kurdish forces in northern Syria, criticises the arms embargo Sweden imposed on Turkey in 2019, and reiterates a call made in 2017 for Sweden to extradite “terrorists” linked to PKK/PYD and FETO (Fethullahist Terrorist Organisation), the Turkish government’s designation for the Gülen movement.  

Swedish Vocab: försäkringar – assurances 

Klarna to lay off hundreds of workers as it braces for downturn 

The Swedish payments giant Klarna is to lay off as many as 700 staff as it prepares for tougher economic conditions, the company’s co-founder and chief executive Sebastian Siemiatkowski has said in a speech to employees. 

“When we set our goals for 2022 in the autumn, it was a very different world from the one we had today,” the news site Breakit has revealed in a story. 

According to Klarna, it intends to lay off about 10 percent of its roughly 5,000 staff. According to the Dagens Industri newspaper, around 700 employees will lose their jobs. 

Swedish Vocab: att skära ner – to cut back 

Midnight sun to begin in northern Sweden 

The sun rose this morning in Karesuando, Sweden’s most northerly settlement, and will not now set until mid-July. The midnight sun first arrived at the Swedish border on Saturday and will now move south towards the Arctic Circle until the summer solstice on June 21st, with Kiruna getting midnight sun on May 28th, and Haparanda on June 16th. 

Swedish Vocab: dygnet runt – day and night, around the clock

Swedish government plans major wolf cull 

Sweden’s government is planning an unusually large cull of the country’s wolf population this year, with the country’s agriculture minister, Anna-Caren Sätherberg, telling Swedish state broadcaster SVT that the current population of around 400 is too many. 
 
“We see that the wolf population is growing every year and we want to make sure with this cull that we can get down to the goal set by parliament,” she said. “Right now we can see that the conflict level has increased and acceptance has fallen.”
 
In 2013, the parliament ruled that Sweden should have at least 170-270 wolves to meet the demands of an EU directive. 

Swedish vocab: vargstammen – the wolf population 

SHOW COMMENTS