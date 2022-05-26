Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Surveillance cameras in slaughterhouses, continued Nato talks, another case of monkey pox and travel delays during the long Ascension weekend: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 26 May 2022 10:23 CEST
Arlanda Airport, Stockholm Terminal 5.
Arlanda Airport, Stockholm Terminal 5. Long queues at security control are expected over the Ascension weekend and travellers are advised to leave plenty of time when arriving at Arlanda airport. Photo: Janerik Henriksson / TT

Long queues as people travel for Ascension long weekend

Anyone planning on flying from Stockholm’s Arlanda airport over the next few days, has been advised to arrive in plenty of time due to long queues at Sweden’s largest airport, Expressen reports.

“Right now in the morning, there are a lot of queues at the security check”, David Karlsson, press officer at Swedavia, told Expressen.

“There is fairly low basic staffing in the security control that makes it crowded at times,” he said.

There have been problems with large queues at Arlanda airport for a few months but it could get worse during this weekend when more people than usual choose to travel.

Swedish government considers surveillance cameras in slaughterhouses

The government will investigate the possibility of introducing camera surveillance in slaughterhouses in order to strengthen animal welfare, newswireTT reports.

Public inspections are already carried out at the slaughterhouses by vets and others to see that the rules are complied with but on Wednesday the government appointed a special investigator to analyse how the cameras could work, to strengthen animal welfare measures.

“Animal welfare is an important issue for consumers, therefore it is important that there is confidence in Swedish animal welfare in the entire chain, from the farm to the slaughterhouse”, Minister of Rural Affairs Anna-Caren Sätherberg told TT.

She said that surveillance cameras would improve authorities’ control of companies that run slaughterhouses and would compliment site inspections.

She added that physical inspections “can take many hours. This can be a way to make it more efficient.” 

Second case of monkey pox confirmed in Sweden

A second case of of monkey pox has been confirmed in Sweden, according to the Swedish Public Health Agency.

The person who has been confirmed as infected, is from Västra Götaland and is said to be well and is not being cared for in hospital.

The first case of monkey pox in Sweden was confirmed on Thursday last week.

“The current outbreak shows what appears to be a new route of transmission, which means that we are now building new knowledge. The recommendations will therefore be updated in connection with more information being added,” Sara Byfors, Head of Department at the Swedish Public Health Agency said.

Nato application talks between Sweden, Finland and Turkey ‘will continue’

Talks about Sweden and Finland’s Nato application, which took place in the Turkish capital Ankara yesterday, will continue, according to the Nordic delegations.

“It was agreed that the dialogue, conducted in a constructive spirit, will be continued,” Foreign Minister Ann Linde wrote on social media.

On Wednesday, delegations from Sweden, Finland and Turkey were seen for a first meeting in Ankara, which lasted for about five hours,  AFP reported.

“During the meeting, Turkey reiterated its call {for Sweden} to end to all contacts with the PKK and other Turkish terrorist organisations,” said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman Ibrahim Kalin at a news conference.

“We conveyed in clear terms the message that the process will not move forward before Turkey’s concerns for security are taken into account through concrete steps, and within a certain time frame,” Kalin told AFP.

Turkey has opposed the applications of Sweden and neighbouring Finland, in particular Sweden, over what it considers leniency toward Kurdish militant groups in the Nordic countries.

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Wednesday that Sweden does not fund or arm terrorist organisations, refuting Turkish claims.

Stockholm and Helsinki submitted their bids to join NATO last week, reversing decades of military non-alignment, after political and public support for membership soared following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

IS ruling, Sweden in Madrid, and new rules for foreign-born women: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 25 May 2022 06:56 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Sweden and Finland to attend Madrid Nato summit

Sweden and Finland, which have applied to join Nato, will attend the transatlantic alliance’s summit in Madrid next month, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday.

“Of course,” Sanchez replied, when asked at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, if the two nations would send delegations to the June 28-30 gathering.

“They are big democracies, very well established and consolidated democracies, and I think it is also very important for Nato and the European Union to have them on board as Nato allies,” he added.

Spain will speed up its parliamentary procedure to give its backing for the entry of the two nations in the alliance, the prime minister said.

Swedish Vocab: Natos toppmöte – Nato’s summit

Football fans auction Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s nose on eBay

Anonymous football fans are auctioning three copies of Zlatan’s amputated nose on auction site eBay, stating on their website, vararnasan.se (“where is the nose.se”) that the aim of the initiative is to “draw attention to the problems in Swedish and international football”. Read our explainer here

Swedish Vocab: en avgjutning – a cast

Court to rule on brothers who went to join Islamic State

A court in Gothenburg is to rule today on two brothers who travelled Syria to fight for the Islamic State (IS) terror group. The two men, both in their 40s, were arrested in February at Gothenburg’s Landvetter Airport. 

Chat material is being used to try and prove that the two men wanted to join IS and work for the terror group. If they are found guilty, they will be the first to be jailed under Sweden’s resandebrott, or travel crime law. 

Swedish vocab: resandebrott – travel crime 

Sweden proposes new laws to push foreign-born women into jobs

Sweden’s government has launched an investigation into measures that could push foreign-born women into the labour market. 

Among other measures, the government wants to change the so-called “introduction benefit”, or etableringsersättning, that people newly arrived in Sweden receive while they are looking for work. At present, this is given to each household, but the government now wants to divide it between each parent so that women have an incentive to look for work on arrival in Sweden. 

“We should not have incentives which lock women in the home and cement old gender roles,” said employment minister Eva Nordmark at a press conference. 

The government will also create an “activity duty” for those on benefits, and bring in more family planning measures to prevent women having children that the parents are not able to support without benefits.   

Swedish vocab: att försörja – to support 

SHOW COMMENTS