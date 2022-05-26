For members
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Surveillance cameras in slaughterhouses, continued Nato talks, another case of monkey pox and travel delays during the long Ascension weekend: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 26 May 2022 10:23 CEST
Arlanda Airport, Stockholm Terminal 5. Long queues at security control are expected over the Ascension weekend and travellers are advised to leave plenty of time when arriving at Arlanda airport. Photo: Janerik Henriksson / TT
