Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Long queues as people travel for Ascension long weekend

Anyone planning on flying from Stockholm’s Arlanda airport over the next few days, has been advised to arrive in plenty of time due to long queues at Sweden’s largest airport, Expressen reports.

“Right now in the morning, there are a lot of queues at the security check”, David Karlsson, press officer at Swedavia, told Expressen.

“There is fairly low basic staffing in the security control that makes it crowded at times,” he said.

There have been problems with large queues at Arlanda airport for a few months but it could get worse during this weekend when more people than usual choose to travel.

Swedish government considers surveillance cameras in slaughterhouses

The government will investigate the possibility of introducing camera surveillance in slaughterhouses in order to strengthen animal welfare, newswireTT reports.

Public inspections are already carried out at the slaughterhouses by vets and others to see that the rules are complied with but on Wednesday the government appointed a special investigator to analyse how the cameras could work, to strengthen animal welfare measures.

“Animal welfare is an important issue for consumers, therefore it is important that there is confidence in Swedish animal welfare in the entire chain, from the farm to the slaughterhouse”, Minister of Rural Affairs Anna-Caren Sätherberg told TT.

She said that surveillance cameras would improve authorities’ control of companies that run slaughterhouses and would compliment site inspections.

She added that physical inspections “can take many hours. This can be a way to make it more efficient.”

Second case of monkey pox confirmed in Sweden

A second case of of monkey pox has been confirmed in Sweden, according to the Swedish Public Health Agency.

The person who has been confirmed as infected, is from Västra Götaland and is said to be well and is not being cared for in hospital.

The first case of monkey pox in Sweden was confirmed on Thursday last week.

“The current outbreak shows what appears to be a new route of transmission, which means that we are now building new knowledge. The recommendations will therefore be updated in connection with more information being added,” Sara Byfors, Head of Department at the Swedish Public Health Agency said.

Nato application talks between Sweden, Finland and Turkey ‘will continue’

Talks about Sweden and Finland’s Nato application, which took place in the Turkish capital Ankara yesterday, will continue, according to the Nordic delegations.

“It was agreed that the dialogue, conducted in a constructive spirit, will be continued,” Foreign Minister Ann Linde wrote on social media.

Discussions between high level officials from Sweden, Finland and Turkey in Ankara today, dealing with Finland's and Sweden's #NATO memberships and the security concerns presented by Turkey. It was agreed that the dialogue, conducted in a constructive spirit, will be continued. — Ann Linde (@AnnLinde) May 25, 2022

On Wednesday, delegations from Sweden, Finland and Turkey were seen for a first meeting in Ankara, which lasted for about five hours, AFP reported.

“During the meeting, Turkey reiterated its call {for Sweden} to end to all contacts with the PKK and other Turkish terrorist organisations,” said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman Ibrahim Kalin at a news conference.

“We conveyed in clear terms the message that the process will not move forward before Turkey’s concerns for security are taken into account through concrete steps, and within a certain time frame,” Kalin told AFP.

Turkey has opposed the applications of Sweden and neighbouring Finland, in particular Sweden, over what it considers leniency toward Kurdish militant groups in the Nordic countries.

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Wednesday that Sweden does not fund or arm terrorist organisations, refuting Turkish claims.

Stockholm and Helsinki submitted their bids to join NATO last week, reversing decades of military non-alignment, after political and public support for membership soared following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.