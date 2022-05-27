For members
WORKING IN SWEDEN
EXPLAINED: How will Sweden’s new work permit rules apply in practice?
Sweden's Migration Agency has now published guidance on the new work permit rules coming into force on June 1st. Here's what you need to know.
Published: 27 May 2022 12:55 CEST
Two Swedish office workers enjoying a standing 'fika'. Photo: Lieselotte van der Meijs/imagebank.sweden.se
MY SWEDISH CAREER
My Swedish Career: How labour market training got me a job at Capgemini
Two years after she arrived in Sweden, Shreya Sai, from India, decided to use Sweden's 'labour market training' system to learn to code from scratch. A year later she was working as a developer at Capgemini.
Published: 24 May 2022 16:27 CEST
