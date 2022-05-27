For members
Like having sex in church: Sweden’s uptight attitude to alcohol
Swedes have a deeply suspicious attitude towards alcohol, embodied in the state monopoly on its sale. Although ridden with guilt and hypocrisy, it is a healthy relationship, says David Crouch
Published: 27 May 2022 09:56 CEST
A customer buys alcohol in Systenbolaget. Photo: Isabell Höjman / TT
OPINION: How I learned that Sweden is a nation of secret queue-jumpers
Swedes have a reputation as a nation of orderly queuers. But it doesn't take long living here before you realise that for things that matter - housing, schools, health treatment - there are ways of jumping the line.
Published: 29 March 2022 14:45 CEST
