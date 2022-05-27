For members
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Airport chaos, cyber ads, Nato's Sweden plans, and tough talk from Turkey: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 27 May 2022 07:58 CEST
Queues at Arlanda Airport have lasted as long as an hour. Photo: Richard Milne
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Surveillance cameras in slaughterhouses, continued Nato talks, another case of monkey pox and travel delays during the long Ascension weekend: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 26 May 2022 10:23 CEST
