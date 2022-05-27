Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Airport chaos, cyber ads, Nato's Sweden plans, and tough talk from Turkey: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 27 May 2022 07:58 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Queues at Arlanda Airport have lasted as long as an hour. Photo: Richard Milne

Swedish airport operator warns of long queues this weekend

Swedish airport operator Swedavia has warned that queues at Stockholm’s Arlanda Airport are likely to increase over the long Ascension Day weekend. 

“There is a rather low personnel level at security controls which will mean that it is tight from time to time,” said David Karlsson, the airport’s press officer on Thursday morning. “Together with the fact that travel levels have risen during the spring and summer, and that it’s a particularly intensive weekend, it’s a bit tight out there this morning.”

Jan Eliasson, a former Swedish foreign minister and former Deputy Secretary-General of the UN, criticised the queues on Twitter. 

“The chaos at Arlanda damages Sweden’s reputation in the world more than we realise,” he wrote. 

The press spokesperson for SAS said on Thursday that customers would not be recompensed for flights missed due to the queues. 

Swedish Vocab: bitvis – bit by bit/from time to time 

No need for Nato forces in Sweden: US general 

Nato is unlikely to place ground forces in Sweden or Finland as a result of them joining the Nato defence alliance, the US General Christopher Cavoli has said in a statement. 

Cavoli, who in July takes over as Nato’s highest commander in Europe, was interviewed in the US Senate on Thursday. 

He said that the Ukraine war had shifted Nato’s balancing point towards Eastern Europe, where member states are most worried about Russian aggression. 

Cavoli said that the US already has strong military links to both Sweden and Finland, and that there would be more joint exercises and other engagements in future.

Swedish Vocab: tyngdpunkt – balancing point

Sweden’s Psychological Defence Agency launches major advertising campaign 

Sweden’s new Psychological Defence Agency has launched a new campaign titled Bli inte lurad, meaning roughly “don’t be a mug”. The campaign has been launched on social media, in printed newspapers, and on billboards across Sweden. 

Swedish Vocab: lurad – conned/deceived

Erdogan: Sweden’s contact with Kurdish groups ‘against spirit of Nato’

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has condemned Sweden’s contact with Kurdish groups as “against the spirit of Nato” in a telephone conversation with France’s President Emmanuel Macron. 

On Wednesday, delegations from Sweden Finland and Turkey held their first meeting in Ankara. 

“We communicated in clear language the message that the process cannot move forward until Turkey’s security concerns are met with concrete steps and within a certain timeframe,” Erdogan’s spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin, said after the meeting. 

Swedish Vocab: en tidsram – a timeframe 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Surveillance cameras in slaughterhouses, continued Nato talks, another case of monkey pox and travel delays during the long Ascension weekend: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 26 May 2022 10:23 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Long queues as people travel for Ascension long weekend

Anyone planning on flying from Stockholm’s Arlanda airport over the next few days, has been advised to arrive in plenty of time due to long queues at Sweden’s largest airport, Expressen reports.

“Right now in the morning, there are a lot of queues at the security check”, David Karlsson, press officer at Swedavia, told Expressen.

“There is fairly low basic staffing in the security control that makes it crowded at times,” he said.

There have been problems with large queues at Arlanda airport for a few months but it could get worse during this weekend when more people than usual choose to travel.

Swedish government considers surveillance cameras in slaughterhouses

The government will investigate the possibility of introducing camera surveillance in slaughterhouses in order to strengthen animal welfare, newswireTT reports.

Public inspections are already carried out at the slaughterhouses by vets and others to see that the rules are complied with but on Wednesday the government appointed a special investigator to analyse how the cameras could work, to strengthen animal welfare measures.

“Animal welfare is an important issue for consumers, therefore it is important that there is confidence in Swedish animal welfare in the entire chain, from the farm to the slaughterhouse”, Minister of Rural Affairs Anna-Caren Sätherberg told TT.

She said that surveillance cameras would improve authorities’ control of companies that run slaughterhouses and would compliment site inspections.

She added that physical inspections “can take many hours. This can be a way to make it more efficient.” 

Second case of monkey pox confirmed in Sweden

A second case of of monkey pox has been confirmed in Sweden, according to the Swedish Public Health Agency.

The person who has been confirmed as infected, is from Västra Götaland and is said to be well and is not being cared for in hospital.

The first case of monkey pox in Sweden was confirmed on Thursday last week.

“The current outbreak shows what appears to be a new route of transmission, which means that we are now building new knowledge. The recommendations will therefore be updated in connection with more information being added,” Sara Byfors, Head of Department at the Swedish Public Health Agency said.

Nato application talks between Sweden, Finland and Turkey ‘will continue’

Talks about Sweden and Finland’s Nato application, which took place in the Turkish capital Ankara yesterday, will continue, according to the Nordic delegations.

“It was agreed that the dialogue, conducted in a constructive spirit, will be continued,” Foreign Minister Ann Linde wrote on social media.

On Wednesday, delegations from Sweden, Finland and Turkey were seen for a first meeting in Ankara, which lasted for about five hours,  AFP reported.

“During the meeting, Turkey reiterated its call {for Sweden} to end to all contacts with the PKK and other Turkish terrorist organisations,” said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman Ibrahim Kalin at a news conference.

“We conveyed in clear terms the message that the process will not move forward before Turkey’s concerns for security are taken into account through concrete steps, and within a certain time frame,” Kalin told AFP.

Turkey has opposed the applications of Sweden and neighbouring Finland, in particular Sweden, over what it considers leniency toward Kurdish militant groups in the Nordic countries.

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Wednesday that Sweden does not fund or arm terrorist organisations, refuting Turkish claims.

Stockholm and Helsinki submitted their bids to join NATO last week, reversing decades of military non-alignment, after political and public support for membership soared following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

SHOW COMMENTS