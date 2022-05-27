Read news from:
SWEDEN AND TURKEY

Turkish paper accuses five Swedish politicians of working for PKK

Sweden's foreign minister has protested "inaccurate" claims in the Turkish media that five Swedish politicians represent the Kurdish PKK terror group.

Published: 27 May 2022 16:38 CEST
Swedish Social Democrat MEP Evin Incir has been accused by the Swedish media of representing the PKK terror group in Sweden. Photo: Fredrik Persson / TT

In a statement on Twitter on Friday afternoon, Linde complained that the newspaper reports contained “serious accusations that are wholly unfounded”. 

“Violence, terrorism and extremism have no place in our democratic society,” she said. 

The statement came after Swedish state broadcaster Sveriges Radio reported that the Turkiye Gazetesi newspaper had on Sunday claimed that five Swedish politicians represented the PKK, which is classed as a terror organisation by Sweden, the EU and the US. 

The paper named the Social Democrat MEP Evin Incir, and four other female politicians with Kurdish backgrounds as representing PKK interests in Sweden. 

“I feel extremely hurt and angry over the lies which are being spread and it’s unacceptable,” Incir told the broadcaster. 

The report comes after a delegation of diplomats from Sweden and Finland visited Ankara to discuss how to win the country’s backing for their Nato application. 

According to Turkey’s foreign minister Mevlüt Cavusoglu, the diplomats have been informed of Turkey’s demands and the country is now waiting for an answer. 

Romania and Poland on Friday gave their backing for Swedish and Finnish Nato membership, after a meeting with Turkish diplomats in Ankara.

“Unlike many, I am optimistic… I am convinced that this disagreement will be resolved in the best way, in the spirit of NATO solidarity,” Polish Foreign
Minister Zbigniew Rau said at a joint press conference with his Romanian and Turkish counterparts.

“Sweden and Finland becoming members of NATO is vital to making us stronger,” he said, though adding that their joining “should however benefit
all NATO allies, including Turkey”.

Romania’s Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said he supported “constructive dialogue”. “We hope to soon have good news concerning Sweden and Finland,” he said.
  

NATO

Sweden not funding or arming ‘terrorist organisations’, PM tells Turkey

Sweden does not fund or arm terrorist organisations, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Wednesday, refuting Turkish claims and opposition to its Nato bid over its support for Kurdish militant groups.

Published: 25 May 2022 15:37 CEST
Sweden not funding or arming 'terrorist organisations', PM tells Turkey

“We are not sending money to terrorist organisations, of course, nor any weapons,” Andersson told a Stockholm press conference.

Her remarks came as Finnish and Swedish delegations began discussions with Ankara on Wednesday, which Andersson said would provide an opportunity to
clear up what she said was “confusion” circulating about Swedish support for different groups.

Turkey has opposed the applications of Sweden and neighbouring Finland, in particular Sweden, over what it considers leniency toward Kurdish militant groups in the Nordic countries.

Stockholm and Helsinki submitted their bids to join NATO last week, reversing decades of military non-alignment, after political and public support for membership soared following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A membership bid must be unanimously approved and many of the alliance’s 30 members were quick to welcome them.

Turkey has, however, accused Sweden and Finland of acting as hotbeds for terrorist groups and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has insisted Ankara will not approve the two countries’ bids.

Turkey’s presidency on Monday published a list of five demands for Sweden, including calls for an end to funding and supplying arms to Kurdish groups in Syria.

The two Nordic countries have also failed to respond positively to Turkey’s 33 extradition requests over the past five years, Turkish justice ministry sources told the official Anadolu news agency last week.

The agency reported Turkey wanted individuals who were accused of having links to Kurdish militants or of belonging to a movement blamed for the 2016 attempted overthrow of Erdogan.

Turkey has rebuked Sweden especially for showing what it describes as leniency towards the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

