Turkish paper accuses five Swedish politicians of working for PKK

In a statement on Twitter on Friday afternoon, Linde complained that the newspaper reports contained “serious accusations that are wholly unfounded”.

“Violence, terrorism and extremism have no place in our democratic society,” she said.

Felaktiga uppgifter om att svenska politiker i demokratiska församlingar representerar terroristorganisationen PKK. Det är allvarliga anklagelser som saknar grund. Våldet, terrorismen och extremismen har ingen plats i vårt demokratiska samhälle. — Ann Linde (@AnnLinde) May 27, 2022

The statement came after Swedish state broadcaster Sveriges Radio reported that the Turkiye Gazetesi newspaper had on Sunday claimed that five Swedish politicians represented the PKK, which is classed as a terror organisation by Sweden, the EU and the US.

The paper named the Social Democrat MEP Evin Incir, and four other female politicians with Kurdish backgrounds as representing PKK interests in Sweden.

“I feel extremely hurt and angry over the lies which are being spread and it’s unacceptable,” Incir told the broadcaster.

The report comes after a delegation of diplomats from Sweden and Finland visited Ankara to discuss how to win the country’s backing for their Nato application.

According to Turkey’s foreign minister Mevlüt Cavusoglu, the diplomats have been informed of Turkey’s demands and the country is now waiting for an answer.

Romania and Poland on Friday gave their backing for Swedish and Finnish Nato membership, after a meeting with Turkish diplomats in Ankara.

“Unlike many, I am optimistic… I am convinced that this disagreement will be resolved in the best way, in the spirit of NATO solidarity,” Polish Foreign

Minister Zbigniew Rau said at a joint press conference with his Romanian and Turkish counterparts.

“Sweden and Finland becoming members of NATO is vital to making us stronger,” he said, though adding that their joining “should however benefit

all NATO allies, including Turkey”.

Romania’s Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said he supported “constructive dialogue”. “We hope to soon have good news concerning Sweden and Finland,” he said.

