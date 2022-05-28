PODCAST: How Sweden’s flat hierarchies work (and attitudes to alcohol)

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by The Local’s Becky Waterton and Richard Orange as well as David Crouch, author of Almost Perfect and a regular contributor to The Local. We also have an interview with Pernilla Petrelius Karlberg, a lecturer at the Stockholm School of Economics, about the Swedish management style.

We also discuss:

For our main topic this week we look at Sweden’s flat hierarchies and collaborative management style. What is it, and does it work?

