SWEDEN IN FOCUS

PODCAST: How Sweden’s flat hierarchies work (and attitudes to alcohol)

A weekly, behind-the-scenes look at the biggest news stories in Sweden with the journalists who know them best. Every Saturday with The Local Sweden.

Published: 28 May 2022 08:30 CEST
In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by The Local’s Becky Waterton and Richard Orange as well as David Crouch, author of Almost Perfect and a regular contributor to The Local. We also have an interview with Pernilla Petrelius Karlberg, a lecturer at the Stockholm School of Economics, about the Swedish management style. 

We also discuss: 

For our main topic this week we look at Sweden’s flat hierarchies and collaborative management style. What is it, and does it work? 

You can listen to the episode HERE. 





 

 

SWEDEN IN FOCUS

PODCAST End of an era: What’s next for Sweden after Nato application?

Published: 21 May 2022 08:38 CEST
In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by The Local’s James Savage, Becky Waterton and Richard Orange. We also have an interview with Annika Bergman Rosamund, associate professor in political science and international relations at Lund University, about Sweden’s history of neutrality. 

In the week that Sweden submitted its application to Nato we also discuss: 

For our main topic this week we look at how joining Nato marks the end of era for Sweden now that the country has decided to end its 200-year history of military non-alignment. 

You can listen to the episode HERE. 





 

 
