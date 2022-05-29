Read news from:
Austria
TRANSPORT

‘Utter chaos’: Stockholm’s Arlanda airport still hit by long queues

More than a week after the company running the airport said it would take action to resolve the issue, passengers are still subject to waiting times of more than an hour just to go through security.

Published: 29 May 2022 11:01 CEST
A plane prepares to touch down in Sweden's Arlanda airport.
A plane prepares to touch down in Sweden's Arlanda airport. Passengers have been frustrated by long queues at security. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP)

Passengers at Stockholm’s Arlanda airport are not happy. 

Swedavia, the company that manages the major transport hub, warns that staff shortages at security check points are leading to longer queues. 

More than a week ago, the company said that it launched “major recruitment efforts” to resolve the issue, but many passengers are still reporting waiting times of more than one hour to pass through security. 

Various people on Twitter have described the situation as “a catastrophe”, “horrific” and “utter chaos”. 

Another Twitter user, @PropDylan advised: “Don’t fly here. Take a canoe here or whatever. It’ll save you some time.”

The problem is compounded by an uptick in travel as Europe enters the summer and most countries have relaxed Covid-related travel restrictions. 

Swedavia has said that it will reopen Terminal 4, which was closed during the pandemic, on June 15th. This will ease pressure on Terminal 5 where the impact of long queues is currently being felt. 

Airport unions have threatened to go on strike unless the problem is resolved soon. 

What should you do if you are travelling through Stockholm Arlanda at the moment? 

Swedavia recommends that you arrive “well in advance” when taking a flight. You can contact your airline here to find out when their check-ins and baggage drops open.  

Swedavia also recommends that you do everything possible to speed up the check-in process, such as:

  • checking in from home
  • packing hand baggage to make screening faster
  • checking the need for a face covering in advance
  • checking that you have the right travel documents ready 

If you can’t check in from home, Swedavia recommends seeing if you can check in using an automated machine at the airport.

TRAVEL NEWS

EXPLAINED: What can I do if I miss my flight due to Sweden’s airport chaos?

Stockholm Arlanda Airport is once again suffering hour-long queues for security due to a surge in travel and personnel shortages. What can you do if you miss your flight?

Published: 27 May 2022 09:40 CEST
EXPLAINED: What can I do if I miss my flight due to Sweden's airport chaos?

What’s the situation at Arlanda over the Ascension Day weekend? 

According to the airport operator Svedavia, the worst peak for the long weekend is probably over. “Today looks good with no long waiting time at Arlanda,” Ellen Laurin, the company’s press officer, told The Local on Friday. “Yesterday morning [Thusday], we had a morning peak before nine in the morning, and the rest of the day was OK.” 

According to Swedavia’s website, waiting times at security were less than five minutes on Friday morning.  

However, she warned that there could once again be big queues on Sunday when those who have travelled to Sweden over the long weekend make their way home. 

“Sunday is a big travel day when people will fly home again. There could be queues at peak times,” she said. “We recommend that passengers have a close contact with their airline for information about their flight. It is important to have extra time at the airport and to be prepared.  

READ ALSO: What’s behind the queues at Arlanda Airport? 

Which airports in other countries have problems? 

Arlanda is not the only airport facing problems due to delays staffing up again after the pandemic. On Friday morning, Twitter users were complaining of two-hour queues at the border control at Heathrow Airport in the UK, while at the UK’s Manchester Airport, passengers were reporting queues for security of up to two hours on Thursday. 

Dublin Airport is also facing regular two-hour queues at security. Amsterdam’s Schipol Airport had a 1km security queue on Thursday, pushing the Dutch airline KLM to cancel flights. 

Can I get compensation or insurance payments if I missed my flight due to the queues? 

The SAS airline has already underlined that it is their customers’ responsibility to make sure that they arrive at the airport in sufficiently good time to make their flight. 

“To be certain you can come with us, you should be in good time, and if you are in good time, you will manage to get your flight,” she told state broadcaster SR. “It is always the customer’s responsibility to be on your way as early as is necessary.”

People who miss flights are also likely to struggle to get payouts from travel insurance, warned Gabriella Hallberg, an expert on travel insurance at the Swedish Consumers’ Insurance Bureau. 

“If you’re at the airport and are hit by security controls that take a very long time, they consider that it is the consumer themselves who have not planned their journey,” she told SR

She said that it might be possible to find an insurance company that is willing to insure against flights missed due to security queues. 

