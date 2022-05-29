‘Utter chaos’: Stockholm’s Arlanda airport still hit by long queues

Passengers at Stockholm’s Arlanda airport are not happy.

Swedavia, the company that manages the major transport hub, warns that staff shortages at security check points are leading to longer queues.

More than a week ago, the company said that it launched “major recruitment efforts” to resolve the issue, but many passengers are still reporting waiting times of more than one hour to pass through security.

Various people on Twitter have described the situation as “a catastrophe”, “horrific” and “utter chaos”.

If you're flying from Stockholm's @Arlanda airport, get there early. Security queues are a shambles. pic.twitter.com/LGbTmJwsqs — Philip O'Connor (@philipoconnor) May 28, 2022

Another Twitter user, @PropDylan advised: “Don’t fly here. Take a canoe here or whatever. It’ll save you some time.”

The problem is compounded by an uptick in travel as Europe enters the summer and most countries have relaxed Covid-related travel restrictions.

Swedavia has said that it will reopen Terminal 4, which was closed during the pandemic, on June 15th. This will ease pressure on Terminal 5 where the impact of long queues is currently being felt.

Airport unions have threatened to go on strike unless the problem is resolved soon.

What should you do if you are travelling through Stockholm Arlanda at the moment?

Swedavia recommends that you arrive “well in advance” when taking a flight. You can contact your airline here to find out when their check-ins and baggage drops open.

Swedavia also recommends that you do everything possible to speed up the check-in process, such as:

checking in from home

packing hand baggage to make screening faster

checking the need for a face covering in advance

checking that you have the right travel documents ready

If you can’t check in from home, Swedavia recommends seeing if you can check in using an automated machine at the airport.

