WHAT CHANGES IN SWEDEN
KEY POINTS: What changes in Sweden in June 2022
A new work permit law, Terminal 4 reopens, Stockholm summits and National Day. Here are some of the things that change in Sweden in June.
Published: 30 May 2022 15:02 CEST
A citizenship ceremony at Stockholm town hall in 2017. Photo: Lars Pedersen/TT
WORKING IN SWEDEN
EXPLAINED: How will Sweden’s new work permit rules apply in practice?
Sweden's Migration Agency has now published guidance on the new work permit rules coming into force on June 1st. Here's what you need to know.
Published: 27 May 2022 12:55 CEST
