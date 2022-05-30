Read news from:
KEY POINTS: What changes in Sweden in June 2022

A new work permit law, Terminal 4 reopens, Stockholm summits and National Day. Here are some of the things that change in Sweden in June.

Published: 30 May 2022 15:02 CEST
A citizenship ceremony at Stockholm town hall in 2017. Photo: Lars Pedersen/TT

New work permit law 

On June 1st, the changes to Sweden’s work permit system approved by parliament in April will finally come into force. In practice, this will mean several changes, some positive, some negative, both for employers in Sweden seeking to hire internationally and for those coming to Sweden to work. 

For applicants, perhaps the most important change is that, from June 1st, you will need to supply a copy of a signed employment contract (with some exceptions). Previously, you simply needed an offer of employment. The law is retroactive, so if you’re now waiting for a work permit decision, you will need to supplement your application with a signed work contract. 

The new law also allows you to receive a theoretically unlimited number of work permits, without automatically making you apply for permanent residency and allows those waiting for a decision to receive visas for business trips. 

The new law requests that the Migration Agency refrain from revoking work permits if their employers’ have made minor mistakes that would make it unreasonable to do so.

The Migration Agency has warned that the changes will mean (even) longer processing times. 

The agency has published guidelines in English on the new law on its website here

New talent visa 

As part of the new work permit law, the government has also brought in a new nine-month talent visa for for highly educated people who want to “spend time in the country to look for work or to look into the possibility of starting a business”. Read our article on that here. According to Karl Rahm, who has helped draw up the law within the Ministry of Justice, a master’s degree (MA or MSc), should be sufficient.

Applicants will need to show that they have enough money to support themselves, with Rahm saying that this was likely to be set at the same level as the minimum salary for those applying for a work permit (currently 13,000 kronor a month, so either an income of that much, or 117,000 kronor (€11,259) in saved capital for a nine month stay. 

The Migration Agency has promised to publish details of how to apply for the new visa on or just before June 1st. 

Terminal 4 to reopen at Stockholm’s Arlanda Airport 

On June 15th, Sweden’s state-owned airport operator Swedavia will reopen Terminal 4 at Stockholm’s Arlanda Airport, which it hopes will help bring down the long queues seen over the last month. 

EU directive on Transparent and predictable working conditions comes into force 

The EU’s directive on Transparent and predictable working conditions comes into force on June 20th, after being voted through the Swedish parliament earlier this year. 

According to the European Commission’s website, the directive gives employees the right to “more complete information on the essential aspects of the work, to be received early by the worker, in writing, even (and unlike in Sweden previously) for jobs shorter than three weeks. 

In the law passed by the Swedish parliament, it says that as a result of the directive, employers must, among other things, generally alert employees to changes in their hours at least two weeks in advance. 

Järvaveckan political festival held outside Stockholm 

From June 1st to June 5th, the Järvaveckan political festival will be held in Järvafältet, near the troubled suburb of Rinkeby. According to The Global Village, the arrangers, all Sweden’s party leaders except for the Sweden Democrats’ Jimmie Åkesson will give speeches at the festival. 

Järvaveckan was started in 2016 as an alternative to the Almedalen festival which would bring politicians closer to parts of Sweden where many first and second-generation immigrants live. 

Stockholm +50 summit outside Stockholm 

UN Secretary-General António Guterres will be in Stockholm on June 2nd and June 3rd for the 50th anniversary of the United Nations Conference on the Environment in Stockholm back in 1972. The so-called Stockholm 50+ summit is being viewed as an important step on the way to the Sharm el-Sheikh Climate Change Conference in November, where the hope is that countries will update their Nationally Determined Contributions, the concrete
plans they have to reduce carbon emissions, so that global warming can be kept well below 2C. 

Nato Summit in Madrid 

Sweden and Finland will both attend Nato’s summit in Madrid from June 29th to June 30th, although the hope that Nato would be ready to present the special Accession Protocols to the Washington Treaty for the two countries at the summit now looks quite far-fetched. The summit remains, however, a sort of informal deadline for the negotiations with Turkey over its demands for approving Swedish and Finnish membership. 
 
National Day 
 
On June 6th it’s Sweden’s National Day. What makes this year special is that for the first time since the pandemic started, cities across Sweden will hold full-scale welcome ceremonies for new citizens, with all those who have become citizens during 2019, 2020, or 2021 invited. 
 
This year, National Day is on a Monday, which means a day of work. This year, National Day is falling on Whit Monday, which it replaced as a public holiday in 2005. 

WORKING IN SWEDEN

EXPLAINED: How will Sweden’s new work permit rules apply in practice?

Sweden's Migration Agency has now published guidance on the new work permit rules coming into force on June 1st. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 27 May 2022 12:55 CEST
Sweden’s Migration Agency this week published its first guidance on the new rules coming in on June 1st for those seeking work permits. 

What are the most important new rules to know about as an applicant? 

  1. Work contract requirement. From June 1st, there is a new requirement to supply a copy of a signed employment contract (with some exceptions). Previously, you simply needed an offer of employment.
  2. Family support. From June 1st, there is a new requirement to show you can support any accompanying family members you bring to Sweden.
  3. Unlimited work permit extensions. You can now apply for a theoretically unlimited number of work permit extensions. Previously, if you had been issued a work permit for four out of the past seven years, you would be considered for permanent residency instead. 
  4. Visas for business trips. From June 1st, those waiting to have their work permits approved will be able to apply for a visa for business trip abroad. Previously, they were effectively trapped in Sweden. 
  5. Talent visa. The new rules include a new permit for highly educated people who want to come to Sweden to apply for work or start a business. 
  6. More leniency for employers’ mistakes. The new law requests that the Migration Agency refrain from revoking work permits if their employers’ have made minor mistakes that would make it unreasonable to do so. 

What are the most important rules to know about as an employer? 

  1. Obligation to report changed terms. Under the new rules, employers have a duty to report negative changes to the terms and conditions of employees awarded work permits. If they fail to do so they risk a fine. 
  2. Spot checks from Migration Agency. The agency is empowered to check that the terms of employment are followed. 

READ ALSO: Sweden’s new work permit law and the seven-year rule 

What effect will the new rules have on the waiting time to receive a permit? 

The Migration Agency in a press release warned that the new rules would increase demands on the agency by requiring it to handle more elements in its processing and control, which it said would increase the already long time it takes to handle permit applications. 

“We see that these are extensive changes that will require us to navigate more work steps and a more complex legislation. This is likely to affect our processing times for work permits,” Carl Bexelius, the agency’s head of legal affairs, said in a statement. 

The Swedish Migration Agency is currently hard at work on the preparations required to start applying the new rules and the increased controls on 1 June.

Do the new rules apply retroactively? 

Yes. The new rules will apply also to those who have already applied for a work permit or an extension. This means that even those applying before June 1st will need to meet all the new requirements. 

On the plus side, this means that if you are waiting for a response and expect a refusal because you have had two work permits and do not meet the requirements for permanent residency (the so-called seven-year rule) you will now probably be given an extension. 

On the downside, those who have already sent in applications may have to supplement their application by sending in a signed employment contract. 

READ ALSO: How will the new work permit law affect foreigners in Sweden? 

How much more lenient will the Migration Agency be of “minor deviations”? 

There have been many high-profile cases of talented workers in Sweden being expelled because of minor mistakes their employees have made, most often regarding insurance. The new law contains language saying that a temporary residence permit for work should not be revoked in “minor cases of deviations” or if a revocation appears unreasonable.

A big question has been how the Migration Agency will interpret this, and what they will count as “minor deviations”. 

“Already today, the practice developed in court gives us some room to deal with minor errors based on an overall assessment, but now we are getting legislation that makes it clear that minor deviations should not have to lead to decisions to expel people who are established in the labour market,”  Bexelius says. 

How high will the family maintenance requirement be? 

In a press release, Bexelius says that the rules on maintenance will be “similar to the rules that apply to other family immigration – but without a requirement for housing of a certain size and standard.

The maintenance requirement for family reunion in 2022 is that the person in Sweden should demonstrate that they have “regular work-related income” of  5,157 kronor for a stand-alone adult, 8,520 kronor for a spouse or sambo, 2,736 kronor for each child up until the age of six, and 3,150 kronor a month for each child over the age of seven. 

“Work-related income” can come from a salary, sickness benefit, an income-related pension, or unemployment insurance payments from an A-kassa. 

Does everyone need a work contract? 

No. The following do not need to present signed employment contracts: 

  • Holders of an EU Blue Card (a card for high-skilled and high-paid workers from outside the EU). 
  • Intra-Corporate Transfer (ICT) permits. Those employed by a non-EU country who are moving internally to work at the company’s Swedish offices do not need a new contract. 
  • Researchers.
  • Professional athletes.
  • Seasonal workers. For example, the berry pickers who travel from Thailand and other countries to work in Swedish forests. 
  • Au pairs. 
  • Trainees.
  • Volunteers under the European Solidarity Corps.
  • Summer jobs for young people (so-called Working Holiday visa).

 

