Man in Sweden faces retrial for 26-year-old murder after DNA test

A man freed 25 years ago for murdering a 16-year-old schoolgirl will now face trial again after a forgotten blood sample matched a DNA test.

Published: 30 May 2022 10:30 CEST
Sweden’s Supreme Court on Monday gave the go ahead for a retrial in the murder case of 16-year-old Malin Lindström, who was brutally murdered in the village of Husum, north of Örnsköldsvik in 1996. 

“When it’s a question of a retrial to the disadvantage of someone has previously been found innocent, more decisive new material is required,” said Stefan Johansson, one of the five judges who approved the retrial.

“This new evidence doesn’t give any answers as to how and when the girl lost her life. On the other hand, it conveys that there is a very strong support for a connection between the girl and the person who was previously freed.”

A young man was found guilty of murdering her at the district court, but was later freed by the high court, which judged there was insufficient evidence to tie him to the murder. 

In 2020, improved DNA-testing technology has enabled police to create a DNA profile for the killer from a drop of semen found on Lindström’s trousers. 

But at first, it was little use, as all of the samples taken from the man during the 1997 investigation had been thrown away, and Sweden’s High Court refused a police request to take new tests. 

However, police this year discovered an old, forgotten blood test, taken from the man in 1997, leading the prosecutor to request a retrial from the Supreme Court. 

Sweden’s Prosecutor-General Petra Lundh said in a statement she had applied for a retrial as she judged that the new evidence was sufficiently strong that “it was likely that the Supreme Court would have found the man guilty”. 

Man jailed for throwing stone at policeman in Sweden’s Easter riots

A 30-year-old man has been jailed for six months for throwing a stone at a policeman during one of the riots that swept Sweden over Easter.

Published: 27 May 2022 21:14 CEST
The man was found guilty of “violent rioting” and “attempted violence against an officer” for his behaviour during a riot in the Stockholm suburb of Rinkeby on Good Friday. 

The sentence by the Solna District Court marks the first ruling connected with the unrest, which followed a series of Koran-burnings carried out by the Danish far-Right activist Rasmus Paludan. 

Although the man was found guilty of taking part in the riot, the court ruled that there was no evidence he was an organiser or instigator of the violence. 

“Many people were active and the crowd rushed back and forth for a long time. There has been no indication that [his] actions had any effect on the crowd “, the court wrote in its judgement. 

Although he threw a stone, it did no damage as the policeman managed to duck in time. 

The police had requested SEK 10,000 in damages, but the court refused to award any, arguing that violence was to be expected at such a large riot. 

“This was a situation where the police had a clear reason to expect to be met by some violence, and can be assumed to have been prepared for this,” the court wrote.

