Swedish director Ruben Östlund wins Palme d’Or

Swedish filmmaker Ruben Östlund’s Triangle of Sadness was awarded the Palme d’Or in Cannes on Saturday night, marking the second time he has won the award following his 2017 success for The Square.

Triangle of Sadness is a biting social satire that sees a celebrity fashion model couple, played by British actor Harrison Dickinson and South African actress Charlbi Kriek, encounter unexpected events on an exclusive cruise for the super-rich.

Östlund, known by some as Sweden’s “King of Cringe”, explained to the media that he wanted to make a film that got people talking: “We wanted to entertain them, we wanted them to ask themselves questions, we wanted them to after the screening go out and have something to talk about,” he said.

‘Utter chaos’: Stockholm’s Arlanda airport still hit by long queues

More than a week after the company running the airport said it would take action to resolve the issue, passengers are still subject to waiting times of more than an hour just to go through security.

Passengers at Stockholm’s Arlanda airport are not happy. Swedavia, the company that manages the major transport hub, warns that staff shortages at security check points are leading to longer queues.

More than a week ago, the company said that it launched “major recruitment efforts” to resolve the issue, but many passengers are still reporting waiting times of more than one hour to pass through security.

Swedish vocab: ett bemanningsproblem – a staffing issue

New Liberal leader calls for ‘new free school reform’

The new liberal leader Johan Pehrson has said that Sweden’s system of free schools is in need of reform, in a clear break with the position taken by other right-wing parties.

“Let me say it loud and clear: today’s free school system is not good enough. It needs to be better. A new and better system of regulation needs to be created,” Pehrson said at his party’s election launch day on Saturday in Norrköping.

He said earlier this week that the party was going to push ahead with a proposal to limit the profits owners can siphon off from free schools.

Swedish Vocab: tala ur skägget – say it loud and clear

Dialogue with Sweden ‘did not happen at the desired level’: Erdogan

Talks between Swedish, Finnish and Turkish diplomats in Ankara last week fell short of what is needed to overcome Turkey’s objections to Swedish and Finnish Nato membership, the the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said late on Saturday.

“Unfortunately, the talks held by our delegation with Finland and Sweden were not at the desired level,” he said in remarks released on Sunday.

Erdogan said that Sweden and Finland had not met Turkey’s demands, adding that terrorists continued to walk the streets of Stockholm while Sweden protected them “with their own police.”

“We cannot repeat the mistakes made in the past on (admitting) countries that embrace and feed such terrorists into Nato, which is a security organisation,” he said.

Swedish Vocab: önskad nivå – desired level

Swedish icons ABBA return for impressive virtual show

The four-members of Swedish supergroup ABBA made their first public appearance in 14 years to attend the premier of their virtual show in London. The musicians, fans and critics alike were delighted by the spectacle.

The concert show at a purpose-built 3,000-seat theatre features digital avatars, or “ABBAtars” performing hits from the 1970s and 1980s as well as songs released last year, when the septuagenarian former bandmates announced they had reunited to record a new album.

After an invitation-only premiere Thursday — attended by Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia — Friday was the first chance for ordinary fans to experience the hi-tech show.

Critics praised the avatars after previous shows “resurrecting” dead performers have been slammed as unrealistic and creepy.

This time, there was “nothing ghoulish”, wrote The Times. The Guardian said the digital effects were a “triumph” and “the effect is genuinely jaw-dropping”.

Fans said they felt they had watched a live show. “It was amazing, so immersive, I really felt like they were there,” said Dawn Waugh, 63, who was attending with her 26-year-old daughter.