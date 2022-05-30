For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
A Swedish Palme d'Or, airport chaos, ABBA's virtual return, and Liberals call for free school reform: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 30 May 2022 07:51 CEST
Liberal Party leader Jonas Pehrson at his party's election campaign kick-off in Norrköping. Photo: Claudio Bresciani/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Airport chaos, cyber ads, Nato's Sweden plans, and tough talk from Turkey: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 27 May 2022 07:58 CEST
