EXPLAINED: How are Sweden’s cities celebrating new citizens this year?
After two years of virtual celebrations, this year Sweden's cities will once again celebrate the new citizens with a ceremony. Here's what different cities have got planned.
Published: 31 May 2022 15:28 CEST
A family celebrating at Malmö's citizenship ceremony in 2017. Photo: Richard Orange
Swedish language tests for citizenship: Here’s what we know about the proposal so far
Sweden is moving a step further to making language tests part of the process for gaining Swedish citizenship.
Published: 13 January 2021 16:39 CET
Updated: 16 January 2021 13:27 CET
Dreaming of becoming Swedish? Soon you'll have to pass two tests first. Photo: Christopher Hunt/imagebank.sweden.se
