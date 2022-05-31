Read news from:
Fixed machine ‘will cut wait time for Swedish passports’

The broken passport printing machine which has contributed to the long wait time for Swedish passports has been fixed, meaning the situation should start to improve in July.

Published: 31 May 2022 10:58 CEST
Swedish passports. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

According to Per Engström, the police officer appointed to deal with Sweden’s passport crisis, the wait to receive passports should start to shrink from July now that the machine, based in Finland, is back in operation.

“We now have a backlog with waiting times of up to 30 days, and we are not going to see any change when it comes to the times in June, but hopefully we will see an improvement in July,” she said. 

Engström recommends that those seeking to travel within Europe instead renew their national ID cards, which work as travel documents in the EU; EES and Schengen countries, as these take only about five days to make. 

Those seeking new or replacement passports in Sweden have been facing enormous delays, with passport appointment times not available for some 22 weeks, according to a police press release from last month. 

According to the Swedish police, once a passport application has been completed, it now takes an average of 5-6 weeks for the passport to be delivered.  

TRANSPORT

‘Utter chaos’: Stockholm’s Arlanda airport still hit by long queues

More than a week after the company running the airport said it would take action to resolve the issue, passengers are still subject to waiting times of more than an hour just to go through security.

Published: 29 May 2022 11:01 CEST
Passengers at Stockholm’s Arlanda airport are not happy. 

Swedavia, the company that manages the major transport hub, warns that staff shortages at security check points are leading to longer queues. 

More than a week ago, the company said that it launched “major recruitment efforts” to resolve the issue, but many passengers are still reporting waiting times of more than one hour to pass through security. 

Various people on Twitter have described the situation as “a catastrophe”, “horrific” and “utter chaos”. 

Another Twitter user, @PropDylan advised: “Don’t fly here. Take a canoe here or whatever. It’ll save you some time.”

The problem is compounded by an uptick in travel as Europe enters the summer and most countries have relaxed Covid-related travel restrictions. 

Swedavia has said that it will reopen Terminal 4, which was closed during the pandemic, on June 15th. This will ease pressure on Terminal 5 where the impact of long queues is currently being felt. 

Airport unions have threatened to go on strike unless the problem is resolved soon. 

What should you do if you are travelling through Stockholm Arlanda at the moment? 

Swedavia recommends that you arrive “well in advance” when taking a flight. You can contact your airline here to find out when their check-ins and baggage drops open.  

Swedavia also recommends that you do everything possible to speed up the check-in process, such as:

  • checking in from home
  • packing hand baggage to make screening faster
  • checking the need for a face covering in advance
  • checking that you have the right travel documents ready 

If you can’t check in from home, Swedavia recommends seeing if you can check in using an automated machine at the airport.

