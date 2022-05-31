For members
2022 SWEDISH ELECTION
How will 200,000 new foreign-born voters sway Sweden’s 2022 election?
For the first time in history, the number of eligible voters in Sweden who were born abroad is over a million. Who can vote, and how could foreign-born voters impact the Swedish elections in September?
Published: 31 May 2022 15:36 CEST
Poll cards in the 2018 Swedish election. Photo: Hanna Franzén/TT
For members
2022 SWEDISH ELECTION
OPINION: The far right now dominates the immigration debate in Sweden
A televised debate between the party leaders last weekend showed how Sweden’s third party, the far-right Sweden Democrats, has shaped Swedish politics since the last elections four years ago, argues David Crouch
Published: 16 May 2022 11:05 CEST
Updated: 22 May 2022 08:16 CEST
Updated: 22 May 2022 08:16 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments