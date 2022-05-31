Read news from:
2022 SWEDISH ELECTION

How will 200,000 new foreign-born voters sway Sweden’s 2022 election?

For the first time in history, the number of eligible voters in Sweden who were born abroad is over a million. Who can vote, and how could foreign-born voters impact the Swedish elections in September?

Published: 31 May 2022 15:36 CEST
Poll cards in the 2018 Swedish election. Photo: Hanna Franzén/TT

Almost 1.2 million foreign voters –  200,000 more than in the last election in 2018 – will be eligible to vote in Sweden’s parliamentary election in September, according to Statistics Sweden.

The total number of voters eligible to vote in the parliamentary elections is estimated to be around 7.5 million, according to Statistics Sweden. This is an increase of 180,000 since 2018.

To vote in parliamentary elections in Sweden, you must be a Swedish citizen over the age of 18 who lives or has lived in Sweden at some point in your life.

However, for regional and municipal elections, you may have the right to vote even if you’re not Swedish. Firstly, you must be over the age of 18 and live in the region or municipality where you want to vote.

If you’re a citizen of another EU country, Iceland or Norway, you can vote in regional and municipal elections in Sweden no matter how long you have lived in Sweden. If you come from a different country outside of the EU, you can vote in these elections if you have lived in Sweden for at least three years.

You must be listed on the electoral roll in the municipality or region where you want to vote – this information is taken from the Tax Agency’s records 30 days prior to the election, so in practice you must be living in the area in which you wish to vote 30 days before the election is held to make sure your name will be on the electoral roll.

According to Statistics Sweden, the number of foreign citizens eligible to vote in municipal or regional elections in 2022 has increased by 130,000 since 2018, to around 670,000.

But how could foreign voters impact the outcome of Sweden’s elections?

According to public broadcaster Sveriges Radio, voters born abroad are more likely to vote “red” – meaning they’re more likely to vote for the Social Democrats or the Left Party. This could translate into more votes for these two parties in September’s election.

In the last election, the Social Democrats received 38 percent of the vote among foreign-born voters, ten percent more than their overall figure of 28 percent.

However, this group are also less likely to vote when compared with the rest of the population, which could limit the effect foreign-born voters have in the 2022 Swedish election.

OPINION: The far right now dominates the immigration debate in Sweden

A televised debate between the party leaders last weekend showed how Sweden’s third party, the far-right Sweden Democrats, has shaped Swedish politics since the last elections four years ago, argues David Crouch

Published: 16 May 2022 11:05 CEST
Updated: 22 May 2022 08:16 CEST
In the build-up to the 2018 elections, the world’s media descended on Stockholm, expecting a breakthrough by the Sweden Democrats (SD) who had been polling as high as 25 percent. In the end, SD took third place with around 18 percent of the vote.

Four years later, SD are hovering at around the same level in the polls. However, Swedish politics has been utterly transformed, as the other main parties have moved onto political terrain previously occupied by SD.

This would have been unthinkable just a few short years ago. When they first entered parliament, SD were treated as political pariahs, a racist party, held at arm’s length by the other parties who refused to cooperate with them in any way.

Attempts to bring the SD into the mainstream of Swedish politics fell flat. The leader of the centre-right Moderates lost her job after suggesting it was “time to stop demonising” the SD. Her replacement, Ulf Kristersson, said he would neither negotiate nor govern with them. After the elections, two smaller centre-right parties – the Centre and the Liberals – agreed to prop up the coalition of Social Democrats and Greens to prevent the SD gaining any influence in parliament.

It was clear, however, that the only chance for the centre-right to govern would be with SD support. After all, in Finland and Norway right-wing populist parties had entered government with the centre right. And in Denmark, the centre-right had governed with populist support. If it worked there, why not in Sweden?

In early 2019, the SD leader Jimmie Åkesson famously had meatballs for lunch with Ebba Busch, the leader of the tiny Christian Democrats, who acted as a bridge-builder. A few months later, Kristersson met the SD leader for the first time in his Stockholm office. By early 2021 the cordon sanitaire dividing the parties had been truly dismantled, and in the autumn the three parties presented a joint budget.

Meanwhile, the Moderates stepped up their rhetoric against immigration and crime. But perhaps the influence has worked both ways? Maybe the far-right have toned down their policies, compromising with the centre so the parties can work together?

On the contrary, Åkesson and other leading SD figures have stoked up the fire and brimstone in their anti-immigrant message. For the SD, the problem is dark-skinned immigrants from Muslim countries whose values conflict with Sweden’s and who should therefore be deported.

The response among the Moderates – and also the governing Social Democrats – has been a deafening silence.

After the Easter riots in six Swedish cities, the Social Democrat government proposed a package of coercive measures to help the police and social services crackdown on criminals.

A televised debate between the party leaders last weekend brought this out very clearly. More than that, it showed how the Sweden Democrats have shaped Swedish politics since the country last voted four years ago.

In the debate on Sunday, prime minister Magdalena Andersson talked about being tough on crime and boasted that Sweden now has one of the strictest immigration regimes in Europe.

It was left to the Green Party (polling 4 percent) and the Centre Party (6 percent) to challenge the SD on immigration. They pointed out that the violent minority is tiny, and that tens of thousands of recent immigrants hold down jobs, obey the law and contribute to Swedish society.

Centre Party leader Annie Lööf listed some of the SD’s more extreme proposals, including demolition of high-immigration neighbourhoods, dawn raids on refugees, and collective punishment for crimes committed by a single family member. This was “pure racism”, Lööf said – where were the “red lines”, beyond which the centre-right would turn against the SD?

All the parties agree that segregation along ethnic lines has gone too far in Sweden, that integration efforts have failed and that something must be done. But there is a paucity of bold ideas that could really make a difference.

Immigration will once more be a battleground at the elections in September, with key politicians competing to be the toughest in dealing with unruly “foreigners”. Meanwhile, the underlying problems that have fuelled disaffection among people with immigrant backgrounds are unlikely to be addressed.

A few weeks ago, Swedish journalist Janne Josefsson spoke to Ahmed, one of the stone-throwing youngsters who shocked the country at Easter.

“We are second class citizens. You let us in, but then Sweden doesn’t care about us,” Ahmed told him. “We are trapped here. I have studied, but will never get a good job. At least once a week we are stopped by the police. In the end, you feel hunted, like a quarry. Do you understand?”

It seems that Swedish politicians don’t really want to.

David Crouch is the author of Almost Perfekt: How Sweden Works and What Can We Learn From It. He is a freelance journalist and a lecturer in journalism at Gothenburg University.

