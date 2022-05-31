Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Liberals overtake Green Party in new poll

Support for the Liberal Party has risen slightly to 3.2 percent in a new poll of polls by Gothenburg University for TV4, while support for the Green Party has fallen to 2.9 percent, putting it in last place for the first time in several years.

The Social Democrats are the largest party with 32.2 percent, followed by the Moderates on 21.4 percent.

Swedish Vocab: på bottenplats – in last place

Swedish airport operator called to parliament over queues

Svedavia, the state-owned company which owns and runs airports in Sweden, has been called to the parliament’s transport committee over the long queues at Stockholm’s Arlanda Airport, Sweden’s state broadcaster SR has reported.

“We realise of course that coming here like this isn’t something they want to do, but it’s the way it is. It’s only reasonable that they come and get to explain to the parliament’s traffic committee why it’s working so badly, what are the underlying reasons, and to give an account of how we can change this,” said Anders Åkesson, the vice-chair of the committee.

The queues at Arlanda are the result of a shortage of staff. According to Svedavia the problems could continue until the autumn.

Swedish Vocab: att dröja – to last/continue/drag on

103-year-old Swedish granny breaks world parachuting record

A 103-year-old Swedish woman set the world record for the oldest person to complete a tandem parachute jump on May 30th, saying she planned to celebrate “with a little cake”.

“It was wonderful to do this, I’ve been thinking about it for a long time,” Rut Larsson told Swedish news agency TT, adding: “It all went as planned.”

With family and friends waiting on the airfield below, Larsson completed her jump harnessed to parachutist Joackim Johansson in Motala, 240km (150 miles) southwest of Stockholm. Swedish vocab: en fallskärm – a parachute

Apartment prices fall 3 percent in Stockholm

The price of apartments in cooperative buildings (bostadsrätter) fell three percent between April and May, the second fall in two months.

“Just as we previously said, rapidly falling real salaries, a wobbly stock market, and the fact that the Riksbank has now started a sequence of quarterly rate rises, is creating clear risks of continuing measurable falls in house prices for the rest of the year,” wrote Michael Grahn, Danska Bank’s chief economist in Sweden.

Swedish vocab: måttlig – measurable

“Good and constructive dialogue with Turkey”: Swedish PM

Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has offered a more upbeat assessment of Sweden’s Nato talks with Turkey than Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over the weekend. While Erdogan said that the talks had not reached “the desired level”, Andersson said the talks were going well.

“We think they have been good and constructive discussions,” she said at a meeting in Brussels.

Swedish vocab: ett samtal – a discussion