For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Greens last in poll, Arlanda operator to parliament, and falling house prices: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 31 May 2022 07:47 CEST
The Green Party's co-leader Märta Stenevi. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT
For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
A Swedish Palme d'Or, airport chaos, ABBA's virtual return, and Liberals call for free school reform: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 30 May 2022 07:51 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments