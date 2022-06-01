For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Small city shootings, schoolgirl clothing, and foreign-born voters: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 1 June 2022 08:08 CEST
Flowers and a cross laid out on the ground where two men were shot dead in Varberga in Örebro Photo: Stina Stjernkvist/ SvD/TT/
For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Greens last in poll, Arlanda operator to parliament, and falling house prices: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 31 May 2022 07:47 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments