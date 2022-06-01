Read news from:
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Small city shootings, schoolgirl clothing, and foreign-born voters: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 1 June 2022 08:08 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Flowers and a cross laid out on the ground where two men were shot dead in Varberga in Örebro Photo: Stina Stjernkvist/ SvD/TT/
Rise in shootings in small Swedish cities
 
So far this year, half of Sweden’s deadly shootings have taken place outside the country’s major cities, with cities like Eskilstuna, Örebro and Kalmar seeing a sharp rise in gun violence. In Kalmar, there have been nine shootings this year alone, when previously there would be just one every two years. 

Manne Gerell, a criminologist at Malmö University, said he was not surprised by the development.

“When the norm of using guns becomes cemented in the major cities and in the gangs you find there, then sooner or later it will shift to the smaller cities,” he told SVT. 

Anders Thornberg, head of Sweden’s police, said that police had long expected this to happen. 

“I’ve been head of the national police for four years and we have spoken every day about this happening,” he said. “Now there’s a big mobilisation but we are late to the game, and this is going to continue for a long time.” 

Swedish Vocab: utanför storstadsområdena – outside the major cities 

School in Sweden to pay pupil damages after teachers asked her to cover up 
 
Sweden’s Equality Ombudsman has ordered a school to pay damages to a pupil after teachers asked her to cover herself up and told her her clothing was too extreme. 

“The Equality Ombudsman considers that the school lay the blame on the female pupil for the fact that male pupils spoke in a sexist and objectifying way about her,” Karin Ahlstrand Oxhamrem, from the ombudsman, told TT. “In the conversation [with the pupil] the school has in this way both questioned the pupil’s choice of style and also her character.”  

In the meeting, the teachers told the pupil that it was their duty to educate pupils on how they are expected to dress and also to inform them of what signals certain types of clothing could send.

The school told the ombudsman that teachers had approached the pupil because they had heard male pupils talk about her in a sexist and objectifying way. 

According to the ombudsman, the pupil had felt humiliated, offended, and unjustly treated by the teachers, and had lost confidence in the school’s teaching staff. 

Swedish Vocab: att ifrågasatta – to call into question 

Number of voters born overseas tops a million 

For the first time in history, the number of eligible voters in Sweden who were born abroad is at over a million. 

Almost 1.2 million foreign voters –  200,000 more than in the last election in 2018 – will be eligible to vote in Sweden’s parliamentary election in September, according to Statistics Sweden.

The total number of voters eligible to vote in the parliamentary elections is estimated to be around 7.5 million, according to Statistics Sweden. This is an increase of 180,000 since 2018.

Swedish Vocab: ett röstberättigad person – a person with voting rights/voter

Read the full story here.

Scandinavian airline SAS hit by 1.5 billion kronor loss

Ailing Scandinavian airline SAS reported another quarter in the red on Tuesday, albeit a narrower loss, as it said it would press ahead with its cost-cutting plan.

The airline posted a net loss of 1.5 billion Swedish kronor ($155 million, 144 million euros) in the second quarter, compared to a net loss of 2.4 billion kronor a year earlier.

SAS said it was seeing positive signs as the number of passengers rose 28 percent compared to the previous quarter. 

Read the full story here.

Swedish Vocab: ett förlust –  a loss

 

