Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Rise in shootings in small Swedish cities

So far this year, half of Sweden’s deadly shootings have taken place outside the country’s major cities, with cities like Eskilstuna, Örebro and Kalmar seeing a sharp rise in gun violence. In Kalmar, there have been nine shootings this year alone, when previously there would be just one every two years.

Manne Gerell, a criminologist at Malmö University, said he was not surprised by the development.

“When the norm of using guns becomes cemented in the major cities and in the gangs you find there, then sooner or later it will shift to the smaller cities,” he told SVT.

Anders Thornberg, head of Sweden’s police, said that police had long expected this to happen.

“I’ve been head of the national police for four years and we have spoken every day about this happening,” he said. “Now there’s a big mobilisation but we are late to the game, and this is going to continue for a long time.”

Swedish Vocab: utanför storstadsområdena – outside the major cities