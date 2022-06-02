For members
WORK PERMITS
INTERVIEW: ‘The biggest change to work permits in eight years’
Sweden's new work permit laws, which came into effect on Wednesday, have brought in a lot of changes. We spoke to Carl Bexelius, the Migration Agency's Head of Legal Affairs, about how significant they are
Published: 2 June 2022 14:57 CEST
Carl Bexelius, Head of Legal Affairs, at Sweden's Migration Agency, says the new laws are the most extensive changes to work permit law in at least eight years. Photo: Hannah Davidsson/Migration Agency
WORKING IN SWEDEN
EXPLAINED: How do you apply for Sweden’s new ‘talent visa’?
From June 1st, non-EU citizens can apply to come to Sweden on the new talent visa or "residence permit for highly qualified persons". These are the latest details on how to apply.
Published: 1 June 2022 14:56 CEST
