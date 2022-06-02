Read news from:
Stockholm summit marks 50 years of UN environment work

Global leaders this week mark 50 years since the United Nations held its first environment conference, as the world faces intensifying climate disasters and war in Ukraine that threatens to overshadow efforts to slow global warming.

Published: 2 June 2022 10:36 CEST
UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Kenyan president, Uhuru Kenyatta, and Sweden's prime minister, Magdalena Andersson, at the Stockholm +50 climate meeting. Photo: Jessica Gow/TT

The UN Environment Programme (UNEP), born out of the original 1972 Stockholm conference, said the anniversary meeting in the Swedish capital takes place “amid the triple planetary crisis of climate change, nature and biodiversity loss, and pollution and waste.”

Decades of international diplomacy to curb humanity’s environmental destruction have made only halting progress, with scientists warning time has nearly run out to slash greenhouse gas emissions and avoid disastrous warming.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who will attend the two-day Stockholm meeting along with guests including United States special envoy for climate John Kerry, said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine risked slowing momentum on the climate crisis.

“The sense of urgency in the debate on climate has of course suffered with the war in Ukraine,” he told reporters at a joint press conference with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson on Wednesday on the eve of the conference.

“But I think this war has demonstrated one thing: how fragile the world is in its dependence to fossil fuels,” he added.

Guterres said the conflict further raises concerns about the ability of the international community to pull together to tackle the planet-wide effects of climate change and biodiversity loss.

“We need everyone under the tent. We have to avoid fragmentation,” UNEP director Inger Andersen said in a statement, calling for “bold actions” at the meeting.

Chief themes the conference will address are action on cutting emissions, the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and how to accelerate environmental protection into development policy.

‘Urgency’

Swedish EU Minister Hans Dahlgren, who will present Sweden’s statement at the conference, actually attended the original conference in 1972, then as a reporter for Swedish television.

It “became the starting point for the international collaboration that among other things led to the Paris Agreement in 2015,” Dahlgren explained.

He noted that the main difference now, a half century later, was the sense of “urgency” and that there are structures in place to deal with the issue.

“The climate crisis really is an existential question, and it needs to be resolved now,” the 74-year-old politician said.

Climate activists, spearheaded by Sweden’s own Greta Thunberg, have been frustrated by what they view as world leaders’ widespread inaction.

“I do not think there is anything to celebrate because the climate crisis is still here, has gotten worse over the last years and a lot of the political action has actually gone towards making it worse in different ways,” Falk Schroter, a 20-year-old activist from Germany told AFP last week at a Fridays For Future protest outside Sweden’s parliament.

Fellow German activist Eva Kroschel said she believed the real change would come from grassroots activism.

“That’s what gives me hope, having different activists working on this rather than politicians, because the change is going to come from the streets and not from the politicians.”

KEY POINTS: Why is Sweden planning to cull half its wolf population?

Sweden's government has announced that it will allow a major wolf cull this year, with hunters licensed to kill as many as half of the estimated 400 animals in the country. What is going on?

Published: 25 May 2022 12:20 CEST
KEY POINTS: Why is Sweden planning to cull half its wolf population?

How many wolves are there in Sweden? 

Wolves were extinct in Sweden by the mid-1880s, but a few wolves came over the Finnish border in the 1980s, reestablishing a population.  

There are currently 480 wolves living in an estimated 40 packs between Sweden and Norway, with the vast majority — about 400 — in central Sweden. 

How many wolves should there be? 

The Swedish parliament voted in 2013, however, for the population to be kept at between 170 to 270 individuals, with the Swedish Environmental Protection Agency then reporting to the EU that Sweden would aim to keep the population at about 270 individuals to meet the EU’s Habitats Directive. 

In 2015, the Environmental Protection Agency was commissioned by the government to update the analysis,  and make a new assessment of the reference value for the wolf’s population size. It then ruled in a report the population should be maintained at about 300 individuals in order to ensure a “favourable conservation status and to be viable in the long term”. 

What’s changed now? 

Sweden’s right-wing opposition last week voted that the target number should be reduced to 170 individuals, right at the bottom of the range agreed under EU laws. With the Moderate, Christian Democrat, Centre, and Sweden Democrats all voting in favour, the statement won a majority of MPs.

“Based on the premise that the Scandinavian wolf population should not consist of more than 230 individuals, Sweden should take responsibility for its part and thus be in the lower range of the reference value,” the Environment and Agriculture Committee wrote in a statement.

Why is it a political issue? 

Wolf culling is an almost totemic issue for many people who live in the Swedish countryside, with farmers often complaining about wolves killing livestock, and hunters wanting higher numbers of licenses to be issued to kill wolves. 

Opponents of high wolf culls complain of an irrational varghat, or “wolf hate” among country people, and point to the fact that farmers in countries such as Spain manage to coexist with a much higher wolf population. 

So what has the government done? 

Even though the ruling Social Democrats voted against the opposition’s proposal, Rural Affairs Minister Anna-Caren Sätherberg agreed that the wolf population needed to be culled more heavily than in recent years. As a result, the government has asked the Environmental Protection Agency to once again reassess how many wolves there should be in the country. 

“We see that the wolf population is growing every year and with this cull, we want to ensure that we can get down to the goal set by parliament,” Sätherberg told the public broadcaster SVT.

Sweden would still meet its EU obligations on protecting endangered species, she added, although she said she understood country people “who live where wolves are, who feel social anxiety, and those who have livestock and have been affected”.

