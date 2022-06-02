Read news from:
2022 SWEDISH ELECTION

Sweden’s Social Democrats surge in crucial pre-election poll

Support for Sweden's ruling Social Democrats has surged more than four percentage points to 33.3 percent in the last Party Sympathy Survey from Statistics Sweden before September's election.

Published: 2 June 2022 10:13 CEST
Social Democrat party secretary Tobias Baudin presents the party's election campaign slogan, '"Our Sweden can do better". Photo: Christine Olsson/TT

The rise for the Social Democrats gives them a starting point ahead of this September’s general election campaign that is five percent higher than the 28.3 percent share of the vote they won in 2018, the agency reported

But a fall in support for the party’s Green Party ally means that the left-wing bloc is still neck and neck with the right-wing at the start of the election. 

“There’s no clear coalition of group which would win a majority of the votes if there were to be a parliamentary election today,” said Mikaela Järnbert, a statistician at the agency. “On this you’ve also got to consider that both the Liberals and the Green Party are beneath the four percent threshold in this poll.” 

The agency’s biannual Partisympatiundersökning, or Party Sympathy Survey, is seen as the most trusted political poll in Sweden and today’s poll effectively sets the starting line for this summer’s election campaign. 

Support for the Moderates, Social Democrats, Left Party, Centre Party and Green Party have all fallen compared to the last poll in November, with the Centre Party seeing the biggest fall, down 1.7 percentage points from 8.4 percent to 6.7 percent.

The Green Party’s fall of ‑0.6 percentage points pushes it below the four percent threshold, while the Liberal Party has seen a slight bump under its new leader Johan Pehrson, rising 0.9 percent to 3.4 percent. 

The only other big winner was the Christian Democrats, whose leader Ebba Busch has been running a populist campaign with a tough message on law and order. The party saw its share of the vote rise 0.6 percentage points to 5.2 percent, although Statistics Sweden said that this was not statistically significant, as the margin of error is also 0.6 percentage points. 

On June 8th, Statistics Sweden will publish further results which look at voter attitudes to various important issues of the day, including, this time, their attitude to Sweden joining the Nato security alliance. 

The poll was based on 9,228 randomly selected voters who were all contacted by telephone. Some 4,274 people agreed to answer the questions, a response rate of 46.3 percent. 

2022 SWEDISH ELECTION

How will 200,000 new foreign-born voters sway Sweden’s 2022 election?

For the first time in history, the number of eligible voters in Sweden who were born abroad is over a million. Who can vote, and how could foreign-born voters impact the Swedish elections in September?

Published: 31 May 2022 15:36 CEST
How will 200,000 new foreign-born voters sway Sweden's 2022 election?

Almost 1.2 million foreign voters –  200,000 more than in the last election in 2018 – will be eligible to vote in Sweden’s parliamentary election in September, according to Statistics Sweden.

The total number of voters eligible to vote in the parliamentary elections is estimated to be around 7.5 million, according to Statistics Sweden. This is an increase of 180,000 since 2018.

To vote in parliamentary elections in Sweden, you must be a Swedish citizen over the age of 18 who lives or has lived in Sweden at some point in your life.

However, for regional and municipal elections, you may have the right to vote even if you’re not Swedish. Firstly, you must be over the age of 18 and live in the region or municipality where you want to vote.

If you’re a citizen of another EU country, Iceland or Norway, you can vote in regional and municipal elections in Sweden no matter how long you have lived in Sweden. If you come from a different country outside of the EU, you can vote in these elections if you have lived in Sweden for at least three years.

You must be listed on the electoral roll in the municipality or region where you want to vote – this information is taken from the Tax Agency’s records 30 days prior to the election, so in practice you must be living in the area in which you wish to vote 30 days before the election is held to make sure your name will be on the electoral roll.

According to Statistics Sweden, the number of foreign citizens eligible to vote in municipal or regional elections in 2022 has increased by 130,000 since 2018, to around 670,000.

But how could foreign voters impact the outcome of Sweden’s elections?

According to public broadcaster Sveriges Radio, voters born abroad are more likely to vote “red” – meaning they’re more likely to vote for the Social Democrats or the Left Party. This could translate into more votes for these two parties in September’s election.

In the last election, the Social Democrats received 38 percent of the vote among foreign-born voters, ten percent more than their overall figure of 28 percent.

However, this group are also less likely to vote when compared with the rest of the population, which could limit the effect foreign-born voters have in the 2022 Swedish election.

