Sweden’s Social Democrats surge in crucial pre-election poll

The rise for the Social Democrats gives them a starting point ahead of this September’s general election campaign that is five percent higher than the 28.3 percent share of the vote they won in 2018, the agency reported.

But a fall in support for the party’s Green Party ally means that the left-wing bloc is still neck and neck with the right-wing at the start of the election.

“There’s no clear coalition of group which would win a majority of the votes if there were to be a parliamentary election today,” said Mikaela Järnbert, a statistician at the agency. “On this you’ve also got to consider that both the Liberals and the Green Party are beneath the four percent threshold in this poll.”

The agency’s biannual Partisympatiundersökning, or Party Sympathy Survey, is seen as the most trusted political poll in Sweden and today’s poll effectively sets the starting line for this summer’s election campaign.

Support for the Moderates, Social Democrats, Left Party, Centre Party and Green Party have all fallen compared to the last poll in November, with the Centre Party seeing the biggest fall, down 1.7 percentage points from 8.4 percent to 6.7 percent.

The Green Party’s fall of ‑0.6 percentage points pushes it below the four percent threshold, while the Liberal Party has seen a slight bump under its new leader Johan Pehrson, rising 0.9 percent to 3.4 percent.

The only other big winner was the Christian Democrats, whose leader Ebba Busch has been running a populist campaign with a tough message on law and order. The party saw its share of the vote rise 0.6 percentage points to 5.2 percent, although Statistics Sweden said that this was not statistically significant, as the margin of error is also 0.6 percentage points.

On June 8th, Statistics Sweden will publish further results which look at voter attitudes to various important issues of the day, including, this time, their attitude to Sweden joining the Nato security alliance.

The poll was based on 9,228 randomly selected voters who were all contacted by telephone. Some 4,274 people agreed to answer the questions, a response rate of 46.3 percent.