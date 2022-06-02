Read news from:
2022 SWEDISH ELECTION

Swedish PM threatens to resign if opposition push out justice minister

Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has threatened to resign if the opposition succeeds in its vote of no confidence in the country's justice minister.

Published: 2 June 2022 18:45 CEST
Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson condemned the opposition Moderate Party as irresponsible for backing a no-confidence motion from the Sweden Democrats. Photo: Henrik Montgomery / TT

The Moderate, Christian Democrat, and Liberal Parties on Thursday said they would back a no-confidence vote against Morgan Johansson, Sweden’s Justice Minister, called by the populist Sweden Democrats.

“We’ve got the point that the single most important measure in crime politics is to send Morgan Johansson into early retirement,” said Henrik Vinge, the Sweden Democrats’ group leader in parliament, as the party announced the call. If the Centre Party decides to back the measure, Johansson will be removed from his position. 

Magdalena Andersson came out fighting on Thursday evening, condemning Ulf Kristersson, leader of the opposition Moderate Party, for backing what she said was an irresponsible political stunt, and pledging to resign if the no-confidence vote succeeded. 

“It’s horrifically irresponsible,” she said at a press conference on what she described as “the latest gambit from the Sweden Democrats and the Moderates”. 

“We are right now three months before a general election and there’s a war in our neighbourhood. To then create a situation of political chaos and insecurity is totally irresponsible,” she said. “It’s flagrant. We are not in a situation for playing political games in Sweden. It’s genuinely dangerous.”  

She said that anyone who believed that Sweden’s problems with gun crime and violent gangs came down to a single minister did not understand the problem. 

“If you think that this problem is simply about a justice minister, then you haven’t understood the problem at all. Absolutely not at all. We have a justice minister who has worked intensively to hire more police and make punishments tougher. The problem is much bigger than that.” 

She said that Sweden’s system of collective decision-making in government meant that if you depose a minister for taking a political decision, then the whole government should resign. 

She reserved some of her toughest words for Ulk Kristersson, who she accused of not taking the responsibility an opposition leader should. 

“I will naturally need to have a deep think about what sort of opposition leader we have in Sweden,” she said. “To act in this way in this difficult situation is to not to take responsibility.” 

The Centre Party, which has the decisive vote on the issue, refused to be drawn on Thursday as to which way it would go. 

“We are obviously taking the criticism of Morgan Johansson seriously and are now going to follow up the situation in detail,” said group leader Anders Johnsson. “We are going to calmly discuss the issue in our parliamentary group and then take a decision on our position.” 

Morgan Johansson has dismissed the motion as a political play and said he is looking forward to being Justice Minister for four more years. 

“I see this as a way for the right-wing parties to up the temperature before the election,” he said. “t’s also a sign that the Sweden Democrats, Moderates, and Christian Democrats are acting much more together, which could mean that in future the Sweden Democrats wants to take over the Justice Department.” 

2022 SWEDISH ELECTION

Sweden’s Social Democrats surge in crucial pre-election poll

Support for Sweden's ruling Social Democrats has surged more than four percentage points to 33.3 percent in the last Party Sympathy Survey from Statistics Sweden before September's election.

Published: 2 June 2022 10:13 CEST
The rise for the Social Democrats gives them a starting point ahead of this September’s general election campaign that is five percent higher than the 28.3 percent share of the vote they won in 2018, the agency reported

But a fall in support for the party’s Green Party ally means that the left-wing bloc is still neck and neck with the right-wing at the start of the election. 

“There’s no clear coalition of group which would win a majority of the votes if there were to be a parliamentary election today,” said Mikaela Järnbert, a statistician at the agency. “On this you’ve also got to consider that both the Liberals and the Green Party are beneath the four percent threshold in this poll.” 

The agency’s biannual Partisympatiundersökning, or Party Sympathy Survey, is seen as the most trusted political poll in Sweden and today’s poll effectively sets the starting line for this summer’s election campaign. 

Support for the Moderates, Social Democrats, Left Party, Centre Party and Green Party have all fallen compared to the last poll in November, with the Centre Party seeing the biggest fall, down 1.7 percentage points from 8.4 percent to 6.7 percent.

The Green Party’s fall of ‑0.6 percentage points pushes it below the four percent threshold, while the Liberal Party has seen a slight bump under its new leader Johan Pehrson, rising 0.9 percent to 3.4 percent. 

The only other big winner was the Christian Democrats, whose leader Ebba Busch has been running a populist campaign with a tough message on law and order. The party saw its share of the vote rise 0.6 percentage points to 5.2 percent, although Statistics Sweden said that this was not statistically significant, as the margin of error is also 0.6 percentage points. 

On June 8th, Statistics Sweden will publish further results which look at voter attitudes to various important issues of the day, including, this time, their attitude to Sweden joining the Nato security alliance. 

The poll was based on 9,228 randomly selected voters who were all contacted by telephone. Some 4,274 people agreed to answer the questions, a response rate of 46.3 percent. 

