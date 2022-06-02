Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

MP and Liberals risk ejection from parliament in new poll

With just three months left until Sweden’s General Election, both the Green and the Liberal parties remain under the four percent threshold required to enter parliament, according to the latest poll from Statistics Sweden.

The agency’s Partisympatiundersökningen, or “party sympathy survey”, is viewed as Sweden’s most important political poll, and today’s survey effectively sets the starting positions for Sweden’s election campaign.

In the poll, support for the Green Party has fallen from 3.9 percent to 3.3 percent, while support for the Liberal Party has risen from 2.9 percent to 3.4 percent.

The big winner in the poll is the Social Democrats, who have seen support rise from 29.1 percent to 33.3 percent.

Swedish Vocab: en mätning – a survey, measurement

House prices could fall 20 percent: Swedish state mortgage bank

State-owned mortgage bank SBAB has warned that the recent fall in apartment prices is likely to continue, with a fall of 20 percent “not unreasonable”.

According to new house price statistics from SBAB and Booli, house prices fell 2.5 percent in May greater Stockholm, and 1.4 percent in Greater Malmö and Greater Gothenburg, as interest rate rises start to affect the market.

“We think that it has started to bite, and are surprised we haven’t seen a bigger impact. Now the Riksbank has raised the base interest rate and clearly said it will continue the rises in several steps. A lot depends on inflation in May.”

Swedish vocab: fortsättningsvis – continuously

Stockholm summit marks 50 years of UN environment work

Global leaders this week mark 50 years since the United Nations held its first environment conference, as the world faces intensifying climate disasters and war in Ukraine that threatens to overshadow efforts to slow global warming.

The UN Environment Programme (UNEP), born out of the original 1972 Stockholm conference, said the anniversary meeting in the Swedish capital takes place “amid the triple planetary crisis of climate change, nature and biodiversity loss, and pollution and waste.”

Decades of international diplomacy to curb humanity’s environmental destruction have made only halting progress, with scientists warning time has nearly run out to slash greenhouse gas emissions and avoid disastrous warming.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who will attend the two-day Stockholm meeting along with guests including United States special envoy for

climate John Kerry, said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine risked slowing momentum on the climate crisis.

“The sense of urgency in the debate on climate has of course suffered with the war in Ukraine,” he told reporters at a joint press conference with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson on Wednesday on the eve of the conference.

“But I think this war has demonstrated one thing: how fragile the world is in its dependence to fossil fuels,” he added.

Swedish Vocab: ett högnivåmöte – a high-level meeting (usually ministerial or prime ministerial-level)

Sweden Finland and Turkey to meet at Nato in bid for deal by Madrid summit

Nato said on Wednesday it will hold talks involving Turkey, Finland and Sweden in hopes of ending Ankara’s opposition to the Nordic nations joining the alliance ahead of a summit this month.

Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said he would convene senior officials from the three nations in Brussels in the coming days “to ensure that we make progress on the applications of Finland and Sweden to join Nato.”

“My intention is to have this in place before the Nato summit” in Madrid starting on June 28, Stoltenberg said on a visit to Washington.

“Finland and Sweden have made it clear that they are ready to sit down and to address the concerns expressed by Turkey,” Stoltenberg told a joint news conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

In a press conference, Finland’s foreign minister Pekka Haavisto called the Nato process a kind of purgatory. “Now we need strong nerves and stamina,” he said, according to Svenska Yle.

Swedish Vocab: en skärseld – a purgatory

‘The war must end now’: UN Sec-Gen meets Swedish PM in Stockholm

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres met Sweden’s Prime Minister in Stockholm on Wednesday, ahead of the conference marking the 50th anniversary of the city’s historic environment summit .

After a bilateral meeting with Magdalena Andersson on the security situation in Europe, Guterres warned that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could lead to a global food crisis that would hurt some of the world’s most vulnerable people.

“It is causing immense suffering, destruction and devastation of the country. But it also inflames a three-dimensional global crisis in food, energy and finance that is pummelling the most vulnerable people, countries and economies,” the Portuguese diplomat told a joint press conference with Andersson.

He stressed the need for “quick and decisive action to ensure a steady flow of food and energy,” including “lifting export restrictions, allocating surpluses and reserves to vulnerable populations and addressing food price increases to calm market volatility.”

Between the two, Russia and Ukraine produce around 30 percent of the global wheat supply.

Swedish Vocab: ett matkris — a food crisis