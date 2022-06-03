IN PICS: The assault ship USS Kearsarge arrives in Stockholm

The USS Kearsarge isn’t the only military vessel expected to arrive in Stockholm for this exercise – around 40 vessels from 13 nations will be arriving and mooring in the capital in the coming days.
Here’s a video showing the ship working its way through Oxdjupet, a strait between two islands in the Stockholm archipelago.
257m USS Kearsarge glider in i oxdjupet.
Varmt välkommen! pic.twitter.com/2eMhXoLxui
— Niklas Hjelmar (@NiklasHjelmar) June 2, 2022
The Kearsarge will be in Stockholm until June 5th.
USS Kearsarge pic.twitter.com/63SVCXeVln
— Roger Gustafsson (@rgustafssonX) June 2, 2022
This is the 51st time the Baltops exercise has been held, with this year’s exercise including air defence, submarine detection, mine disposal, amphibious operations and medical exercises.
As well as Sweden, 16 other nations are taking part, with Sweden and Finland coordinating with members of the Nato alliance.
The military exercise is being held in parallel with celebration of the Swedish Navy’s 500th anniversary, and will end on June 17th.
