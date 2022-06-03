For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
PM threatens to resign, fires in Trollhättan and missiles to Ukraine. Here's what's happening in Sweden on Friday.
Published: 3 June 2022 08:06 CEST
A firefighter works to extinguish a fire in Trollhättan on Thursday night. Photo: Joachim Nywall/TT
For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
The big poll, a house price fall, and the Stockholm 50+ summit: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 2 June 2022 09:15 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments