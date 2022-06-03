Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

PM threatens to resign, fires in Trollhättan and missiles to Ukraine. Here's what's happening in Sweden on Friday.

Published: 3 June 2022 08:06 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
A firefighter works to extinguish a fire in Trollhättan on Thursday night. Photo: Joachim Nywall/TT

Swedish PM threatens to resign if opposition push out justice minister

Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has threatened to resign if the opposition succeeds in its vote of no confidence in the country’s justice minister.

The Moderate, Christian Democrat, and Liberal Parties on Thursday said they would back a no-confidence vote against Morgan Johansson, Sweden’s Justice Minister, called by the populist Sweden Democrats.

“We’ve got to the point that the single most important measure in crime politics is to send Morgan Johansson into early retirement,” said Henrik Vinge, the Sweden Democrats’ group leader in parliament, as the party announced the call. If the Centre Party decides to back the measure, Johansson will be removed from his position.

Magdalena Andersson came out fighting on Thursday evening, condemning Ulf Kristersson, leader of the opposition Moderate Party, for backing what she said was an irresponsible political stunt, and pledging to resign if the no-confidence vote succeeded.

“It’s horrifically irresponsible,” she said at a press conference on what she described as “the latest gambit from the Sweden Democrats and the Moderates”.

Swedish vocab: misstroendeförklaring – vote of no confidence

Fires in Trollhätten – police suspect ‘coordinated action’

Multiple fires broke out in Trollhätten, north of Gothenburg, on Thursday night. A multi-storey car park, an abandoned terraced house and almost 20 cars were set alight.

Police suspect that the fires were started as part of a coordinated action, but no one has been arrested and there are no suspects.

“The alarm was raised at 10:30pm and the fires were slightly spread out, but quite close to each other, which makes us think it could be a coordinated action, but we don’t want to speculate on what has happened,” Göran Carlbom, officer for the western police region told TT newswire.

Despite the severity of the fires, no one has been injured.

“The terraced house turned out to be a building scheduled for demolition, so rescue services let that burn down, but some apartments near the multi-storey car park have been evacuated due to smoke,” Carlbom told TT.

By 1am on Friday, the fires had almost completely been extinguished, but shortly afterwards police received reports of three cars which had been set alight in a residential area.

“We don’t know if [the fires] are related, it’s too early to say,” Carlbom told TT.

The areas in question will be closed off for technical investigations, and fire services were still on the scene at 1am.

“There’s no risk of the fire spreading, but we’re still here to ensure everything remains safe,” Mona Hedhman, on-duty officer at the Trollhätten fire service told TT.

Swedish vocab: mordbrand – arson

Sweden sends anti-ship and anti-tank missiles to Ukraine

Sweden announced additional aid of one billion kronor ($102 million, €95 million) to Ukraine on Thursday, consisting of both financial aid and military equipment including anti-ship missiles and anti-tank launchers.

“We are now seeing a new phase in the Russian invasion, where (Russia) is gathering strength in eastern and southeastern Ukraine and the Ukrainian side has requested help in several areas,” Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist told reporters at a joint press conference with Finance Minister Mikael Damberg.

Damberg said the country would contribute 578 million kronor to the Ukrainian central bank’s fund for its armed forces, 60 million kronor to Nato’s fund to help Ukraine’s armed forces, and military equipment worth 262 million kronor.

In addition, Sweden will contribute 100 million kronor for civilian efforts through the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency.

According to a press release, the military material consists of Sweden’s anti-ship missile system Robot 17, which is a modified version of the US Hellfire missile system, as well as 5,000 anti-tank launchers and AG 90 assault rifles and ammunition.

“This is qualified equipment in line with what Ukraine has requested”, Hultqvist said.

Swedish vocab: robot – missile, sjömålsrobot – anti-ship missile

New study: Fourth dose increases protection ‘greatly’

A new study from the Public Health Agency shows that protection against Covid-19 has increased markedly among those aged 65 or over who have had a fourth vaccine dose against the virus.

According to the study, the protective effects against serious illness or death increase to over 90 percent following the fourth dose of the vaccine.

International studies have shown that protection afforded by the vaccine decreases over time and that booster doses are necessary to retain a high level of protection against the virus, especially in risk groups.

The Public Health Agency’s study shows that a fourth dose of the virus protects against infection by 65 percent, with protection against intensive care or death increasing to 90 percent.

Swedish vocab: påfyllnadsdos – booster dose

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

The big poll, a house price fall, and the Stockholm 50+ summit: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 2 June 2022 09:15 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

MP and Liberals risk ejection from parliament in new poll 

With just three months left until Sweden’s General Election, both the Green and the Liberal parties remain under the four percent threshold required to enter parliament, according to the latest poll from Statistics Sweden. 

The agency’s Partisympatiundersökningen, or “party sympathy survey”, is viewed as Sweden’s most important political poll, and today’s survey effectively sets the starting positions for Sweden’s election campaign. 

In the poll, support for the Green Party has fallen from 3.9 percent to 3.3 percent, while support for the Liberal Party has risen from 2.9 percent to 3.4 percent. 

The big winner in the poll is the Social Democrats, who have seen support rise from 29.1 percent to 33.3 percent.

Swedish Vocab: en mätning – a survey, measurement

House prices could fall 20 percent: Swedish state mortgage bank

State-owned mortgage bank SBAB has warned that the recent fall in apartment prices is likely to continue, with a fall of 20 percent “not unreasonable”. 

According to new house price statistics from SBAB and Booli, house prices fell 2.5 percent in May greater Stockholm, and 1.4 percent in Greater Malmö and Greater Gothenburg, as interest rate rises start to affect the market. 

“We think that it has started to bite, and are surprised we haven’t seen a bigger impact. Now the Riksbank has raised the base interest rate and clearly said it will continue the rises in several steps. A lot depends on inflation in May.” 

Swedish vocab: fortsättningsvis – henceforth

Stockholm summit marks 50 years of UN environment work

Global leaders this week mark 50 years since the United Nations held its first environment conference, as the world faces intensifying climate disasters and war in Ukraine that threatens to overshadow efforts to slow global warming.

The UN Environment Programme (UNEP), born out of the original 1972 Stockholm conference, said the anniversary meeting in the Swedish capital takes place “amid the triple planetary crisis of climate change, nature and biodiversity loss, and pollution and waste.”

Decades of international diplomacy to curb humanity’s environmental destruction have made only halting progress, with scientists warning time has nearly run out to slash greenhouse gas emissions and avoid disastrous warming.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who will attend the two-day Stockholm meeting along with guests including United States special envoy for
climate John Kerry, said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine risked slowing momentum on the climate crisis.

“The sense of urgency in the debate on climate has of course suffered with the war in Ukraine,” he told reporters at a joint press conference with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson on Wednesday on the eve of the conference.

“But I think this war has demonstrated one thing: how fragile the world is in its dependence to fossil fuels,” he added.

Swedish Vocab: ett högnivåmöte – a high-level meeting (usually ministerial or prime ministerial-level)

Sweden Finland and Turkey to meet at Nato in bid for deal by Madrid summit

Nato said on Wednesday it will hold talks involving Turkey, Finland and Sweden in hopes of ending Ankara’s opposition to the Nordic nations joining the alliance ahead of a summit this month.

Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said he would convene senior officials from the three nations in Brussels in the coming days “to ensure that we make progress on the applications of Finland and Sweden to join Nato.”

“My intention is to have this in place before the Nato summit” in Madrid starting on June 28, Stoltenberg said on a visit to Washington.

“Finland and Sweden have made it clear that they are ready to sit down and to address the concerns expressed by Turkey,” Stoltenberg told a joint news conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

In a press conference, Finland’s foreign minister Pekka Haavisto called the Nato process a kind of purgatory. “Now we need strong nerves and stamina,” he said, according to Svenska Yle.

Swedish Vocab: en skärseld – a purgatory 

‘The war must end now’: UN Sec-Gen meets Swedish PM in Stockholm

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres met Sweden’s Prime Minister in Stockholm on Wednesday, ahead of the conference marking the 50th anniversary of the city’s historic environment summit .

After a bilateral meeting with Magdalena Andersson on the security situation in Europe, Guterres warned that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could lead to a global food crisis that would hurt some of the world’s most vulnerable people.

“It is causing immense suffering, destruction and devastation of the country. But it also inflames a three-dimensional global crisis in food, energy and finance that is pummelling the most vulnerable people, countries and economies,” the Portuguese diplomat told a joint press conference with Andersson.

He stressed the need for “quick and decisive action to ensure a steady flow of food and energy,” including “lifting export restrictions, allocating surpluses and reserves to vulnerable populations and addressing food price increases to calm market volatility.”

Between the two, Russia and Ukraine produce around 30 percent of the global wheat supply.

Swedish Vocab: en matkris — a food crisis 

SHOW COMMENTS