PODCAST: Sweden’s new work permit law: what are the pros and cons?

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by The Local’s James Savage, Becky Waterton and Richard Orange. We also have an interview with the immigration lawyer Pia Lind to discuss the positives and negatives of Sweden’s new work permit law, which came into force this week.

In this edition we also discuss:

For our main topic this week we look at Sweden’s new work permit law and what it means for applicants. What are the most important rules to know about? Will there now be fewer talent deportations? And are there likely to be longer wait times?

