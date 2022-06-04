Read news from:
SWEDEN IN FOCUS

PODCAST: Sweden’s new work permit law: what are the pros and cons?

A weekly, behind-the-scenes look at the biggest news stories in Sweden with the journalists who know them best.

Published: 4 June 2022 07:11 CEST
In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by The Local’s James Savage, Becky Waterton and Richard Orange. We also have an interview with the immigration lawyer Pia Lind to discuss the positives and negatives of Sweden’s new work permit law, which came into force this week.  

In this edition we also discuss: 

For our main topic this week we look at Sweden’s new work permit law and what it means for applicants. What are the most important rules to know about? Will there now be fewer talent deportations? And are there likely to be longer wait times? 

SWEDEN IN FOCUS

PODCAST: How Sweden’s flat hierarchies work (and attitudes to alcohol)

A weekly, behind-the-scenes look at the biggest news stories in Sweden with the journalists who know them best.

Published: 28 May 2022 08:30 CEST
In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by The Local’s Becky Waterton and Richard Orange as well as David Crouch, author of Almost Perfect and a regular contributor to The Local. We also have an interview with Pernilla Petrelius Karlberg, a lecturer at the Stockholm School of Economics, about the Swedish management style. 

We also discuss: 

For our main topic this week we look at Sweden’s flat hierarchies and collaborative management style. What is it, and does it work? 

