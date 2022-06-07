For members
NATO
KEY POINTS: Why is Sweden’s government risking Nato talks for a single MP?
Sweden's ruling Social Democrats on Tuesday confirmed that they would stick to their deal with an independent MP, even though it seems incompatible with Turkey's conditions for backing Swedish Nato membership. What's going on?
Published: 7 June 2022 12:47 CEST
Independent MP Amineh Kakabaveh makes a speech in parliament ahead of Tuesday's no-confidence vote. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT
