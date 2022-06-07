For members
2022 SWEDISH ELECTION
INTERVIEW: Ebba Busch has no regrets over Easter riot comments
In The Local's second pre-election party leader interview, Ebba Busch doubles down on the controversial comments that angered the national police union, and she explains why the Christian Democrats want fewer immigrants.
Published: 7 June 2022 15:17 CEST
Christian Democrat leader Ebba Busch was treated like a celebrity at the National Day celebrations in Sundbyberg in the north of Stockholm. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments