INTERVIEW: Ebba Busch has no regrets over Easter riot comments

“There she is! Look!”

A silver-haired supporter alerts his wife as Ebba Busch moves through the parting crowd at the National Day celebrations in Sundbyberg, north of Stockholm. Laughter lightens the expectant mood as two boys of no more than 12 congratulate her for trying to depose the justice minister Morgan Johansson. Starstruck fans of all ages queue up to have their picture taken.

Busch is arguably Sweden’s most charismatic party leader, and the fans who cluster around her at the Golfängarna nature reserve are clearly captivated. But not everyone is so enamoured. From the moment she took over as party leader, a political swerve to the right put her on a collision course not only with traditional rivals but also with sections of her own party.

A case in point: the party’s former justice policy spokesman Peter Althin immediately left the Christian Democrats in protest. And recently the octogenarian Althin made waves again by suggesting that the party rename itself as Yttersta Högern, or Extreme Right.

Busch brushes off the criticism, claiming that the party is simply becoming more like continental Christian Democratic parties and still has “the same big warm heart for the ones that are the poorest, that have the toughest situation in life and society in general.”

“We’re trying to make a shift in Swedish immigration policy from allowing a huge number of people coming to Sweden, a lot of them not qualifying for asylum, not qualifying as refugees, not qualifying to stay in Sweden, and still sort of making it possible for them to stay here,” she tells The Local.

“That needs to be tightened, we need to sharpen that a lot, and still make sure that we have the space and the opportunity and resources to help those in most need. Many times it’s the women, it’s the elderly, it’s the children that are left behind in refugee camps. And obviously we still have a very high profile when it comes to humanitarian aid and we’ll keep fighting for that in a centre-right wing government as well.”

Back from the brink

Unlike big Christian Democratic movements in countries like Germany and Italy that grew rapidly after World War 2 and have strong ties with mainstream religions, the Swedish party is firmly rooted in the Swedish free church tradition. Founded in 1964 by Lewi Pethrus, a leading light in the Pentecostal movement, the party long struggled to gain a foothold and did not become a regular fixture in the Riksdag until 1991.

Since then the Christian Democrats have cleared the four percent threshold hurdle at each election. But by the time Busch took over in 2015 the party was on a downward spiral, shedding voters at every turn, from a high of 11.7 percent in 1998 to a precarious 4.6 percent in 2014.

The new leader grasped the nettle. Whereas her immediate predecessor Göran Hägglund was likeable but relatively passive, Busch thrives on conflict and bluntly announced that the Christian Democrats were a right-wing party. This enraged party stalwarts who liked to think of themselves as hovering benignly above the left-right spectrum.

A number of proposals cemented the rightward shift. For example, in 2020 left-leaning party members were horrified when Busch suggested earmarking some of Sweden’s international aid money to help build prisons abroad for foreigners found guilty of crimes in Sweden.

‘Why don’t we have at least 100 injured Islamists, 100 injured criminals, 100 injured rioters?’

More recently, a wave of criticism followed comments made by Busch after the Easter riots which left more than 100 police officers injured. In an interview with Sveriges Radio, Busch wondered why the police had not opened fire on the crowd. ‘Why don’t we have at least 100 injured Islamists, 100 injured criminals, 100 injured rioters?’ she said. The comment provoked a furious reaction, most notably from the head of the police union, Lena Nitz, who said it had no place in a country governed by the rule of law. With the benefit of hindsight, does she regret it at all?

“No, definitely not. Because I ask rhetorical questions on how Sweden possibly could have ended up in such a horrible situation where you have people taking to violence, being prepared to kill Swedish police and them being stronger than Swedish police,” Busch tells The Local.

“And that is the actual state of affairs, that is the state of our country that we are in now, and we need to make sure that we stand on the victims’ side, that we stand on our citizens’ side, the ones that do everything right, just try to live their life in peace, by making sure that the police will always be stronger than the ones taking to violence.”

What about the risk of a massacre in a scenario where police open fire on a group of violent protesters?

“I did not in any way convey that I had an interest in people getting hurt,” she says, insisting again that the comment was purely rhetorical and adding that she has the “deepest respect” for police officers in the firing line.

“How come Swedish police were set on defence? How come Swedish police were wounded? But the ones that took to violence, the ones that want to dominate with another rule of law, their own sets of laws and rules: they were the ones that were in power in these areas, and that is the question that I wanted to point out.”

Surviving scandals and welcoming the Sweden Democrats

Far from damaging Busch, her comments about the Easter riots appear to have strengthened her standing among the electorate as an outspoken law-and-order politician who is not afraid to speak her mind. In a Novus survey released last month, 31 percent of respondents said they had confidence in Busch as a party leader, a seven-point jump that saw her leapfrog Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson into third place behind the Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Moderate party leader Ulf Kristersson.

This surge in popularity marks a remarkable clawback after a string of notable scandals. Busch saw her stock drop significantly in 2020 after getting her bodyguards to take an influencer friend home from one of the house parties she attended at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, and in 2021 she received a fine after confessing to gross defamation in connection with a private house purchase – not a good look for a lover of law and order.

But now she’s back in business and apparently well-placed to garner more votes in the space she has occupied between the Moderates and the Sweden Democrats.

The rush to occupy this position happened fast. In the run-up to the 2018 election Busch told the Göteborgs-Posten newspaper that she could not see her party co-operating with the Sweden Democrats within the next 20 years. The neo-Nazi roots were still too visible. But just the following summer she sat for lunch with Jimmie Åkesson to talk about healthcare at the annual Almedalen policy fest. It was the first time a mainstream leader had engaged in direct policy talks with the far-right. The Sweden Democrat leader was finally in from the cold.

Tightening Sweden’s work permit law

This thaw in relations has coincided with her party’s harder line on immigration. According to the Christian Democrats, Sweden’s new work permit law that came into force at the start of June doesn’t go far enough in restricting who can come to Sweden to work. If elected, she would push for work permits to only be issued to applicants offered a monthly salary of at least 35,000 kronor, with some exceptions.

“A lot of the jobs that give you a salary below 35,000, which is the limit that we have set, are jobs that you don’t need a longer education, you don’t need to have studied at university for example. And those are jobs that we do not have a scarcity in.

“But we have a very high unemployment with a lot of the people being unemployed not having the education or the qualifications for a job that gives you a higher salary above 35,000. So we need to match our own citizens and the unemployed with the jobs that are in Sweden and those are in general under 35,000.”

If the Christian Democrats are inspired by other Nordic countries’ restrictive immigration stances, the same is true of their healthcare systems. Ebba Busch cites Denmark and Norway as examples when arguing that the Swedish healthcare system should be centralised rather than run regionally as it is now.

“The Swedish healthcare organisation is from 1862. It’s got 160 years of history and it was great at the time. It is not great for the modern healthcare that we can provide for Swedes today. And being a country of 10 million people, having 21 different regions that have that much power to decide for themselves, I mean it’s unheard of.”

“If you look at Great Britain for example, if you look at Norway, you look at Denmark, none of them have this kind of decentralised system for very advanced healthcare that Sweden has. And Norway and Denmark don’t have the type of massive queue that Sweden has.”

She is also concerned that Sweden has slipped in international school rankings and is quick to answer when asked what she would do to improve Swedish schools.

“We will stand behind the teachers and make sure that they get back their natural authority in the classroom. The teachers need to have more time to actually lead and interact with their pupils, to be present in the classroom. We have now six out of ten 15-year-olds going to Swedish schools saying that the order is so disruptive that it actually influences their capacity and ability to learn.”

Tougher criteria for citizenship

The sun beats down on Sundbyberg as new Swedish citizens prepare to take the stage. Soon the crowd will sing the Swedish national anthem as new Swedes proudly clutch their diplomas and yellow roses.

“This is one of the most beautiful days of them all. I’m proud to be a Swede and I’m proud to celebrate all the good that comes with Sweden, our nation, our strong values, our strong traditions.”

But citizenship needs to be earned, Busch adds.

“I think that we actually need to give more value, more weight, to citizenship. I think that it is something that should be a goal for people who come to Sweden. But I also think that the criteria should be tightened in terms of language, introduction to society, learning about our history and the values that we all need to share to live together in Sweden, that come with being a Swede.”