Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Justice minister gets reprieve, decisions on SAS, Hesa Fredrik delayed, and a record number of new citizens: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 7 June 2022 08:00 CEST
A new citizen celebrates National Day in Sundbyberg in Stockholm. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
PM threatens to resign, fires in Trollhättan and missiles to Ukraine. Here's what's happening in Sweden on Friday.
Published: 3 June 2022 08:06 CEST
