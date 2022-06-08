VIDEO: ‘Hmmm yeah’ – Swedish city Malmö unveils sensual rubbish bins

The talking bins, on the Davidshallsbron bridge across from the city’s main pedestrian shopping street, are designed to raise awareness of littering in the city.
“The sentences are part of the campaign’s intention to get more people to talk about the dirtiest thing there is: littering. The stuff that ends up in our streets, squares, and sea,” Marie Persson, section chief at the city’s roads department, told the Sydsvenskan newspaper. “So please go ahead and feed the bins with more rubbish…yes, just like that.”
Malmö bought 18 of the advanced rubbish bins back in 2017, but so far only two of them talk, and this is the first time they have been given a sexy voice.
Persson said that the idea of the recorded sexy voice was “a new, humorous way to get across our message”, which was intended to give “a positive reinforcement to people who do the right thing, by giving them a laugh”.
According to Persson, the woman who gave her voice to the sexy rubbish bin is remaining anonymous, but is “a famous person”.
