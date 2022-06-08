Swedish government proposes hike to work permit salary threshold

On June 9th, the government are expected to propose a change to work permit laws altering the minimum salary for work permit applicants. Currently, applicants must earn at least 13,000 kronor a month for their applications to be accepted – the government want to see this figure more than doubled.
“This limit has contributed to gross exploitation on the Swedish labour market and a breeding ground for cheating and dumped wages,” Ygeman told a press conference.
“We don’t need labour migration to jobs which don’t require an education and where there isn’t a shortage of staff.”
It’s not yet clear what the new salary limit would be, although Ygeman has said that the Moderates’ suggestion of 80 percent of the Swedish average salary, which would be a limit of 27,000-28,000 kronor, would be a reasonable starting point.
“I want to discuss this with the other parties and with labour market actors to reach broad support. I’m convinced that we will reach an agreement, as I have interpreted it, there is strong support for this.”
The new salary limit, which the government hope will be in place by the end of the year, is the latest in a string of proposals to tighten up labour migration.
As recently as June 1st, new rules came into effect, including a new talent visa for certain highly-educated, highly-qualified applicants, and a requirement that work permits can only be issued to applicants with a signed work contract.
Ygeman does not consider the rules which have already been proposed to be sufficient.
“I would say in fact that we need further measures going forward. We will, among other things, increase control and sanctions for those who continue to abuse the system,” he said.
