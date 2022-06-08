For members
SWEDISH WORD OF THE DAY
Swedish word of the day: på G
This word literally translates to "on G", but is actually an acronym with a number of different meanings. Here's an explanation.
Published: 8 June 2022 16:17 CEST
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond
For members
SWEDISH WORD OF THE DAY
Swedish word of the day: liga
You may have this word in your native language or recognise it from football leagues such as the German Bundesliga or Spain's La Liga. Liga has a similar meaning in Swedish, too, with one crucial difference.
Published: 17 May 2022 11:10 CEST
Updated: 17 May 2022 20:15 CEST
Updated: 17 May 2022 20:15 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments