What you need to know about the EU’s plan for a uniform phone charger
The European Union has approved a new regulation that would force tech companies to use a standard charger for mobile phones and electronic devices. What does this mean?
Published: 9 June 2022 09:00 CEST
The European Union will require all manufacturers use the same USB Type C for charging ports in certain devices. (Photo by Solen Feyissa on Unsplash)
Stockholm summit marks 50 years of UN environment work
Global leaders this week mark 50 years since the United Nations held its first environment conference, as the world faces intensifying climate disasters and war in Ukraine that threatens to overshadow efforts to slow global warming.
Published: 2 June 2022 10:36 CEST
