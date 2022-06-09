Read news from:
Over 1,000 SAS pilots could go on strike by late June

Around 1,000 pilots with Scandinavian airline SAS could go on strike later this month after trade unions issued notice of a strike to begin in at least 14 days’ time.

Published: 9 June 2022 14:46 CEST
A file photo of a SAS aircraft approaching Stockholm's Arlanda Airport
A file photo of a SAS aircraft approaching Stockholm's Arlanda Airport. Photo: Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP

Danish pilots’ trade union Dansk Pilotforening confirmed the strike announcement to news wire Ritzau on Thursday. The Danish union is part of SAS Pilot Group, which represents SAS pilots in Denmark, Norway and Sweden.

Pilots with the airline in Sweden and Norway have also issued strike notices in line with the Danish announcement.

The collective bargaining agreement by which the pilots’ salary and working terms are determined expired in April. Pilots are currently working under the terms of the expired deal.

But the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement also means that the pilots are not bound by a commitment not to strike. They can therefore legally do so provided they give two weeks’ notice.

The creation of two SAS subsidiaries, SAS Connect and SAS Link, is reported to have generated an obstacle in negotiations over a new collective agreement.

The head of the Danish pilots’ union, Henrik Thyregod, denied on Thursday that the strike had been announced to coincide with SAS’ peak season during the summer. He noted that pilots chose not to strike at Easter, another peak time, when the action was also available to them.

“We have been sitting down with SAS since mid-November to try to find out what they need in terms of flexibility and savings,” Thyregod told Ritzau.

“We have found an overall package that gives a minimum of 25 percent [in savings, ed.]. That’s 500 million Swedish kronor. In return, we need jobs at Link and Connect for our pilots who have (previously) been let go,” he said.

“We have spent seven months on this. Last Friday, SAS told us that they could not guarantee they would not pull the same trick again: in other words, create new companies and make new collective bargaining agreements and take our jobs from us,” he said.

Several SAS employee groups have raised objections to what they see as moves by the airline since the Covid-19 pandemic to resume its business activities through the new subsidiary companies, keeping SAS activity at a level lower than it was at prior to the pandemic.

Sweden’s government said on Tuesday that Stockholm will not bail out SAS amid the company’s ongoing debt struggles, adding that the Swedish state will be reducing its stake in the airline.

BUSINESS

Swedish government rejects bailout for SAS airline

Sweden's business minister Karl-Petter Thorwaldsson announced on Tuesday that the Swedish state will not bailout ailing airline SAS - and that the Swedish state will be reducing their stake in the company.

Published: 7 June 2022 14:18 CEST
Swedish government rejects bailout for SAS airline

“The state are not planning on putting more money into SAS in the future. I don’t think we can be more clear than that,” business minister Karl-Petter Thorwaldsson told a press conference.

In February, SAS leadership presented a rescue plan for the ailing airline, which suffered sizeable losses during the pandemic. The plan proposed converting debts to equity, securing new capital, finding new investors and reducing costs.

On June 7th, Thorwaldsson told a press conference that the state would not be contributing funds to the airline’s rescue plan.

“We’ve supported SAS with over 8 billion kronor in the last few years. But you have to draw the line at some point and we believe there are other state expenses which are more important than continuing to invest in an airline,” Thorwaldsson told newswire TT.

SAS stocks dropped a further 10 percent on the Stockholm exchange following the news, with one stock now costing 69 öre.

However, the state will contribute towards converting the airline’s debts into equity.

“The company has stated that it needs to reduce liabilities corresponding to 20 billion kronor and now we have covered our share of 4 billion. Now it is up to SAS to get other lenders to work with this plan as well,” Thorwaldsson said.

SAS leadership responded in a press statement, welcoming the government’s decision to assist the company in converting liabilities to equity. SAS leadership also thanked the Swedish state for the help they have been given in the past, even though they will not receive more funds in the future.

Thorwaldsson underlined the fact that the airline has received 8.2 billion kronor from the government since 2000, with the latest cash injection during the pandemic.

Sweden and Denmark are SAS’s main shareholders, with each holding 21.8 percent stakes, which rose in the past two years following rescue plans linked to the Covid pandemic.

Thorwaldsson did not wish to speculate on the extent to which the state would be reducing their stake in the airline, referring to future negotiations, but said that there were high chances that the state would have a “much lower stake in the future”.

He further repeated the government’s previous standpoint that they would not be a long-term owner in SAS, saying that this statement was a step towards that goal.

A previous argument for the state bailing out SAS has been that flight transport is important for Sweden’s infrastructure. However, according to Thorwaldsson, the need for a state-owned airline has now decreased.

“When SAS was founded 60 years ago, there was often only one airline in each country,” he said.

“Today, there are many airlines flying both domestically and internationally. So it’s obvious that in that respect, it’s no longer as essential to have a state-owned airline.”

Hit hard by the pandemic, SAS already cut 40 percent of its workforce — 5,000 staff — in 2020.

The airline posted a net loss of 1.5 billion kronor in the second quarter, compared to a net loss of 2.4 billion kronor a year earlier.

Despite this, Thorwaldsson was positive about the future of the company, saying that if they can achieve their rescue plan, they have good chances of becoming a competitive airline.

“If they can achieve the Forward plan, that’s a way of producing a competitive SAS,” he said.

“So I still believe there’s a reason to be positive about SAS’s future.”

